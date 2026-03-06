As anticipation grew for a potential showdown between 2025 Arnold winner Mike Sommerfeld, and 2024 winner Wesley Vissers, reports are coming out of Columbus that suggest Sommerfeld may not even make it to the stage, having apparently missed weight.

Did Mike Sommerfeld Miss Weight at the 2026 Arnold Classic?

Word out of the athlete check in, ahead of the Classic Physique final, is that Sommerfeld failed to come in below the required weight for the category, potentially putting him out of this year’s show. There has been no official statement made by either the organizers of The Arnold, or from the German bodybuilder’s camp as of writing, but those who attended the event have suggested that he came in around seven pounds above the weight limit.

What This Means for the 2026 Arnold Classic Physique Title

“Mike Sommerfeld is out of the Arnold Classic and will not be competing,” wrote Beyond the Stage TV in a shocking Instagram update. They also discounted the idea that he could move to a more suitable division for his weight. “He will NOT be competing in the Open,” said the outlet.

Of course, this is not the first time that “The Badass” has faced significant issues making weight. At the 2025 Olympia, Sommerfeld explained that he had to lose 14 pounds in a matter of days to make weight for bodybuilding’s most prestigious show. Confusion around weigh-ins seems to be stemming from the fact that athletes must meet a particular upper weight limit that is set depending on their height. This rule is in place so that each participant presents the desired proportions on stage.

At the Arnold check in, some bystanders reported that Sommerfeld was not happy with the height that was on record with the show’s organizers, and expected to be measured again. Apparently this did not happen.

So, if Sommerfeld does not find a way to meet the requirements for participating in the 2026 Arnold, this will come as a huge blow, and mean that a new Arnold Classic Physique champion is guaranteed over the weekend.