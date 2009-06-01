Month One voting begins for the 2009 FLEX Bikini Model Search Online

June 1, 2009

It’s time to vote! Today kicks off the first day of voting for the 2009 FLEX Bikini Model Search Online presented by Amazon.com and brought to you by Ed Hardy!

GO HERE TO SEE ALL THE MONTH ONE CONTESTANTS AND VOTE!

Today is the first day of a two-week online voting period, which ends on June 15. After that two-week online voting period, the 10 contestants receiving the most votes will be brought to our expert judging panel. Two winners will then be chosen. Those two winners will receive:

– $250 USD

– A $250 gift voucher to Amazon.com

– Swimwear from Ed Hardy

– A profile in FLEX Magazine

– A profile on Flexonline.com

– A berth in the 16-woman finals of the 2009 FLEX Bikini Model Search Championships in Las Vegas

The overall winner of the 2009 FLEX Bikini Model Search Championships presented by Amazon.com and brought to you by Ed Hardy will be decided over two days in Las Vegas during Joe Weider’s 2009 Olympia Weekend. The overall winner will earn the chance to appear in the 2010 FLEX Swimsuit Issue and an exclusive contract with Weider Publications!

Want to enter? The deadline to enter Month Two is June 21. GO HERE TO ENTER!!