Rubel Mosquera has made headlines in the bodybuilding world after qualifying for the 2025 Mr Olympia event in Las Vegas, but who is the man they call “Neckzilla?”

Rubiel Mosquera is a Columbian bodybuilder who just punched his ticket to bodybuilding’s biggest show with an impressive win at the 2025 Flex Weekend Italy Pro. Now 30 years of age, Mosquera’s star has been on the rise since winning the super-heavyweight category of the IFBB South American Championships in 2018 and more recently becoming an IFBB Pro in 2023. Now that he’s Olympia bound, here’s what you need to know.

Why is Rubel Mosquera Called ‘Neckzilla’

As you might expect, this man-mountain earned the name “Neckzilla” due to his enormous neck, with a circumference measuring 20 inches (52cm). Mosquera’s super- muscular stats also include arms measuring 21 inches (55cm) and legs at 32 inches (80cm). Standing at 5′ 11″, this monster of sheer mass weighs 306 pounds (138 kilograms) during the off-season, shredding down to around 236 pounds (107 kilograms) for showtime.

While “Neckzilla” is currently being coached by the renowned Francisco Espin, he also receives mentoring from the likes of multi-time Olympia competitor Chris Cormier, who has helped prepare him for competition by honing his posing technique and correcting his symmetry.

Could Rubel ‘Neckzilla’ Mosquera be a Future Mr. Olympia?

Since the only person ever to win the Mr Olympia title in their debut year was the already established Larry Scott during the first ever Olympia back in 1965, the chances of Mosquera lifting the trophy in his first outing seem unlikely. Still, legends like Jay Cutler and Milos Sarcev have gone on the record as saying that if he can continue to shape his gigantic physique, “Neckzilla” could be a future threat.

For now, the colossal Columbian is excited to be headed to his first Olympia contest, and understands that hard work can pay off in the long term. Addressing his qualification Mosquera wrote a message for his followers on Instagram. “We don’t rest here, because the dream is not just about getting on the stage… It’s to DOMINATE it,” he assured his fans. “Being Mr Olympia isn’t just a title, it’s a mindset and we’re breathing it in every training session. The time is now. The mission is on.”

With all roads now leading to Las Vegas for “Neckzilla,” he will find himself part of a stacked competition that includes the likes of the defending champion Samson Dauda, and front runners such as Derek Lunsford and Nick Walker. The field is no doubt fierce, but it will be interesting to see where Rubel “Neckzilla” Mosquera places in 2025, his debut year at the

Olympia. For information and tickets concerning bodybuilding’s biggest show, click here.

To follow Rubiel “Neckzilla” Mosquera on Instagram, click here.