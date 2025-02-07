Olympia President Dan Solomon has updated bodybuilding fans with an exciting announcement, detailing the 2025 Olympia date and location for the industry’s greatest test.

In an Olympia Official Report, uploaded to YouTube on February 6, 2025, Solomon confirmed that this year’s Olympia competition will return to Las Vegas, Nevada and emanate from the Resorts World venue from October 9 to 12, with the Olympia expo confirmed for the Las Vegas Convention Center. Last year’s Olympia weekend in Sin City was a history making event. Not only did “The Nigerian Lion” Samson Dauda shock the bodybuilding world by becoming the new Mr Olympia, but he also picked up a record $600,000 prize in the process. Solomon has now promised that despite the size of last year’s sixtieth anniversary show, organizers hope to raise the stakes even further in 2025.

The 2025 Olympia Date and Location

Solomon explained that last years partnership with Resorts World had proved to be “a tremendous home for the Olympia,” explaining that “A lot of people who came to the event, they got to experience that next level environment.” Indeed, flex fans travel from all over the world to witness the industry’s biggest titans so go war, so an attractive destination such as Las Vegas only adds to the excitement.

The Olympia President also hinted that the 2025 Olympia prize money would continue to be the biggest purse in bodybuilding. “You’re going to see the largest prize money by far, play out on that stage,” he said. And there were also hints that the entire production would be taken to another level. “You’re going to see a tremendous expo,” said Solomon. “But you’re also going to see new technologies, new innovations, new parts of the overall commitment to longevity and healthy living. You can watch the report in its entirety below:

To hear more up to date information on the 2025 Olympia Event follow their official Instagram account, here!