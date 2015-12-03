Batman and Superman at war with one another? Could it be? From the looks of this trailer from the upcoming flick, it appears there’s some bad blood brewing between the crime-fighting titans.

While there’s much more to unfold, one thing is clear — there’s not much love lost among the two in this intense teaser. Rather than rush to his rescue, it appears Superman has some serious issues with a chained-up Batman, and is not all that eager to help an evil-battling, brother out. What could have caused such a rift and where will it all lead?

SEE ALSO: Man of Steel: How Henry Cavill Got Superhero-Shredded>>>

Once again, Henry Cavill will be playing the role of Superman, while Ben Affleck will be stepping into the batsuit for the first time. Set for release March 25, 2016, this is one epic superhero showdown you won’t want to miss.