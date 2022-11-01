To increase awareness on the importance of physical activity, stress management and proper nutrition within the military community and get a jump on the No. 1 New Year’s resolution of getting in shape, Muscle & Fitness Senior Military Editor, MSgt Rob Wilkins, USAF, Ret., has founded National Military Fitness and Wellness Month, a fitness initiative to be recognized during the entire month of November.

Joining Wilkins in raising awareness to the importance of physical activity and sound nutrition during National Military Fitness and Wellness Month is the President of Muscle & Fitness Dan Solomon and the Director of Media Development for M & F, Frank Sepe.

“Muscle & Fitness is proud to support the service members and their families by using our media resources to educate, inspire and promote the importance of wellness within the military community,” said Solomon. During National Military Fitness and Wellness Month, through on-line interviews, articles and social media posts, Wilkins and M & F will:

Shine a spotlight on the importance of physical activity/exercise to ensure military readiness & national security

Learn how various government agencies support active duty, retiree & veteran populations maintain physical & mental health

Highlight inspiring stories from active-duty personnel & veterans on how fitness has been a foundation of their success

Provide links/resources related to physical activity/nutrition

“With an increasing number of military personnel and family members facing medical challenges caused by physical inactivity and poor diets, National Military Fitness and Wellness Month is the ideal time to make fitness a priority,” commented Wilkins, a member of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition and the American Legion Wellness Advisory Panel.

“If you’re just starting out or restarting a fitness program, I recommend consulting with a physician/fitness prior to starting your fitness program, setting realistic goals and maintaining consistency regarding your workouts,” Wilkins said.

National Military Fitness and Wellness Month not only focuses on the importance of physical activity but it’s also a fantastic way to bond with family and friends while improving your health and having fun! Good luck!

For more information on National Military Fitness and Wellness Month visit www.muscleandfitness.com.

About Muscle & Fitness

Founded in 1935 by the Godfather of modern bodybuilding, Joe Weider, M & F is one of the most recognized names in the fitness industry and part of a portfolio of media assets that reaches a combined 18 million followers across its social media platforms.

For 80+ years, M & F has been the premier source of information, inspiration and motivation for millions of bodybuilding and fitness enthusiast worldwide.