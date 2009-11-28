UFC’s Jon Jones, Justin Wren and Darrill Schoonover on the airwaves

November 28, 2009

This week is all about The Ultimate Fighter and Pro MMA Radio has you covered. Jon “Bones” Jones may be the UFC ’s most promising light heavyweight and will be fighting Matt Hamill in the main event of the TUF 10 Finale on Saturday, December 5th at the Palms Hotel and free on Spike TV. We’ll feature Jon in the Toe to Toe segment this week.

We’ll also have two of this season’s more impressive contestants, Justin Wren and Darrill Schoonover, coming by to give the inside scoop on what really went down in the house, life with Kimbo, characters they did and didn’t like and more. Of course, Darrill will also discuss his issues with opposing coach Quinton Jackson and his leaving for military duty after the finale.

