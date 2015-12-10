15 Exercises for Massive Forearms
Build Popeye-sized arms and take your strength to a new level.Read article
Build Popeye-sized arms and take your strength to a new level.Read article
From killer home gyms to backyard golf courses, these guys have it made.Read article
Here's what 5, 10, 15, and 20 percent body fat really look like.Read article
We pitted brawlers of past and present to determine who has the best body in the business.Read article
Russian Powerlifter Andrey Malanichev can do what only a handful of men in the world can do—he can squat over 1,000 pounds. But what separates the Russian from those other guys is his "equipment—" or lack thereof.
SEE ALSO: Arnold's 6 Tips for Squatting
While it isn't uncommon to see a lifter destroy a 1,000+ pounds squat while wearing a suit that aids the lifter, Malanichev is using only knee wraps. He owns the world record for the raw squat, and on Dec. 5 at the WRPF championship he smashed his own record—passing the 1,036 pounds mark that he set in August. See him crush an unbelievable 1,045-pound (475kg) squat here:
View this post on Instagram
#Repost @ironoplot with @repostapp ・・・ @russianlifters @andrey_malanichev's RAW 475kg/1045lbs squat setting a NEW ALL TIME WORLD RECORD 1135kg/2502lbs Facebook.com/IronOplot Facebook.com/RussianLifters Youtube.com/RussianLifters www.RussianLifters.com #gymmemes #Lifter #DoYouEvenLift #squat #fitnessmeme #powerlifting #motivation #motivate #bodybuilding #strongman #flex #swoll #weightlifting #strength #fitness #powerlifter #deadlift #aesthetics #russia #shredded #ripped #beast #beastmode #bulk #preworkout #benchpress #wrpf #malanichev
Oh and by the way, as a result of the 2,502-pound total that he accumulated by the end of his meet, Malanichev now owns the largest raw powerlifting total in history, and he is the first raw lifter to cross the 2,500-pound threshold.
SEE ALSO: Critical Tips for the Squat