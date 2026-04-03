Bodybuilding legend Jay Cutler won the Mr. Olympia title four times between 2006 and 2010, earning the judges favor by leaving no stone unturned when it came to chiseling his phenomenal physique. And, while Cutler is famed for his quad stomping legs, he was also celebrated for his brilliant back. So, in a recent Instagram post, Cutler shared that one of the driving forces behind his success was a love of the Meadow’s Row for superlative lats.

What is the Meadows Row?

John Meadows, known to fans as the “Mountain Dog” was a popular bodybuilder and advanced exercise coach, who developed the Meadows Row to stimulate growth in the lats, specifically in the upper armpit area, in order to create what is often referred to as the “cobra spread” on stage. This move primarily targets the lats, rhomboids, and rear delts, but also recruits additional muscles such as the forearms and core. Technically, the stretch at the very bottom of the Meadows Row is what is believed to encourage growth in the target area.

How Jay Cutler Uses Meadows Rows to Build a Massive Back

“I got a chance to train with John back in my career, and I was able to learn a couple of things from him,” shared Cutler with his almost 6 million Instagram followers. To get started, the big man stood in front of a T-bar row device and turned side-on to the bar. He then put himself in a bent over position, with knees a little bent, and kept his legs still while the working arm repped some rows with the barbell. Cutler says that it is important to go heavy here (without sacrificing form), in order to “really get that contraction.”

Cutler adds that when it comes to the benefits of the Meadows Row, “It stimulates, like a one arm dumbbell row, where (you’re) kinda rowing through the side of the body, switching sides as you go through.”

So, if you’re looking to mix up your back workout and haven’t made a Meadows Row yet, Cutler highly recommends adding it to your program. “With this exercise, we’re really helping (to) help lengthen the lats, get that thickness in there, and of course, develop the biggest back possible… which everybody wants.”

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