On Episode 279 of The Menace Podcast, host Dennis James was joined by regular panelists Milos Sarcev and Jose Raymond, and the gang were treated to a special guest in the form of the 2019 Mr. Olympia winner, Brandon Curry, who is still a top contender at 43 years of age. On the show, Curry told “The Menace” of his plans for Las Vegas in 2026, and why age is of no concern.

“The Prodigy” placed fifth in the Arnold U.S. and upped his position to second at the Arnold U.K. in March, proving that he is still a threat to those who may be younger in years. “What is your personal goal for the Olympia, this year,” asked James during the show. “My goal is simple,” answered the tenacious bodybuilder from Nashville, Tennessee. “I just want to be able to shake things up, you know what I’m saying? I want to be able to cause some confusion, make everybody question what’s going on.”

How Curry Stays Elite Into His 40s

During the episode, Curry explained that his success has always been based on the fact that he focuses on the work that needs to be done, rather than making predictions about what position he may place. This often creates a situation where judges and industry observers underestimate the package that he brings to the stage on the night. “So, that let’s me know that I put in the work, and I made the necessary changes, and I brought something to the stage that the judges don’t really know what to do with (in) in the moment. That’s a compliment.”

Is Brandon Curry Still a Threat at 43?

When asked about taking a break between the recent Arnold contests and the Olympia, Curry showed no signs of slowing down in the immediate future. “I do want to take a break, but I may not take a break,” he revealed. “We’ll see how these next couple of weeks go with travel. If I can stay engaged and do everything I need to do, you may see me another time out (on stage).” Pressed by The Menace on whether he might tread the boards before the Olympia in September, Curry kept his options open. “You may, you may,” he teased.

Dennis James also wanted to dive into the issue of age. “You know, you’re up there in age, but 43 is not even old anymore,” mused The Menace, who noted that Dexter Jackson completed into his 50s. Indeed, Jackson was 51 when he retired following the 2020 Mr Olympia. “I enjoy the process,” explained Curry of his own longevity.

The Prodigy has been competing for over 20 years and has amassed multiple awards including the Olympia trophy in 2019, and two Arnold Classic titles in 2019 and 2022. “I’m enjoying the training, enjoying the challenge, and I’m still living life. It’s like, ‘why not?’ If I can do it.”

The Menace Podcast is available via the Muscle & Fitness YouTube channel. To watch the latest episode in its entirety, where the boys also discussed the latest bodybuilding news, see below: