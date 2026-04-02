It’s been a long wait for the official He-Man (2026) movie trailer. Taking up the role, Nicholas Galitzine had shared a small teaser of his transformation back in June of 2025, only revealing a glimpse of his shoulder development, but in that image, he was mostly obscured behind the superheroes Power Sword. Now fans can take a look at the British actor and model’s total transformation, as they ready for the movie’s impending release.

For those of us that are retro enough to remember, there were fewer crazes bigger than He-Man in the 8’0s. A 1987 movie starring Dolph Lundgren was a critical flop at the time but has gone on to reach cult status since. Sadly, however, aside from the comic books, Eternia had gone pretty quiet in recent years.

So, news that Prince Adam was putting the band back together for another clash with Skeletor and the gang lead to the kind of warm glow that only nostalgia can bring. Fortunately, Nicholas Galitzine, who will take up the mantle as the muscular superhero feels the same way.

“As a kid, I played with actions figures a lot, and for hours every day I’d conjure up storylines in my head. I kinda think those moments were what birthed my sense of creativity,” wrote the star in a recent Instagram post. “Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that I’d be staring at my own face on one of those figurines.”

Full Cast Revealed: Idris Elba, Jared Leto, and More

Nicholas Galitzine has been forged by the power of Grayskull Now immortalized by Mattel and about to bash the bad guys on the big screen, Galitzine has clearly made his own muscle gains, as the new trailer reveals, demonstrating bulging biceps and pecs that seem to have been forged by the power of Grayskull. The new film, titled Masters of the Universe, boasts an all-star cast including Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, Alison Bried as Evil-Lyn, Jared Leto as Skeletor, and Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson as Goat Man.

The plot (be gone, critics!) sees Prince Adam returning to Eternia after 20 years on Earth to battle evil forces, and the franchises’ loyal fans appear to be loving the promo, particularly how the traditional lion is swapped out for He-Man’s “Battle Cat” in the MGM logo. “He-Man, that’s OG level of nostalgia,” wrote one excited YouTube user on viewing the trailer. “To everyone involved in making this- THANK YOU,” wrote another.

When Will Masters of the Universe Be Released?

Amazon MGM Studios have announced that the film will hit cinemas from June 5, 2026.

Watch the new Master of the Universe movie trailer

To follow Nicholas Galitzine on Instagram, click here.