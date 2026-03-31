After rounding out a successful Arnold Sports Festival UK in Birmingham, England, Arnold Schwarzenegger visited an old stomping ground and picked up an honorary doctorate at Ulster University’s campus in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

The award, made on March 31, 2026, was given to the “Austrian Oak” in recognition of the icon’s remarkable contributions to public service, environmental advocacy, and the arts.

Arnold continues to break the bodybuilding “meathead” stereotype, and in addition to his seven Mr Olympia trophies, worked feverishly to learn the English language, making the Hollywood A-list, and even serving as the 38th Governor of California, becoming active in a variety of life-enhancing causes such as being more active to promote longevity. Belfast also has special significance to the “Commando”, and “Predator” star, since it is one of his old stomping grounds.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ‘Blueprint for Success’ Explained

“Sixty years ago, I came to Belfast as a young bodybuilder,” he told the excited students who were in attendance for his presentation. “I could never have dreamed that I would be back here all these year later to receive an honorary doctorate from Ulster University. It’s wonderful to be back.”

“You need a blueprint,” advises Arnold Schwarzenegger

Schwarzenegger, 76, also gave students a pep talk in terms of how to reach their own life potential. “The most important thing in life is to have a clear vision of what you want to accomplish. If you don’t know where you’re going, it’s very hard to get there. I always had a clear goal—to be a bodybuilder and to be a movie star. You need a blueprint,” said The Last Action Hero star. “Anything that comes easy is not worth getting. The harder it is, the more valuable it becomes. Have a vision, go after it, and don’t let anything hold you back. See it and follow it.”

Arnold also took the time to comment on the power of education, calling it a “foundation,” and a great springboard for your future. “The more knowledge you have, the better you become,” he said. “Whether that’s in academia, business, film, or in sport.”

Professor Paul Bartholomew, who is vice-chancellor of Ulster University, praised the proud new doctorate owner. “Few individuals have shaped the global culture across sport, film and public life the way Dr Arnold Schwarzenegger has,” he said.

Radio and television presenter, Holly Hamilton, who hosted the Q&A portion of events, said “He’s exactly what you’d expect… engaging, funny, and super smart.” And it appears that Arnold’s message struck a serious chord with many of the students lucky enough to get a glimpse of Arnold in Belfast. “Arnold’s story is really about crossing borders,” said Emmanuel Eze, who is working toward an MA in Film and TV Production at Ulster University. “Building resilience and creating opportunity. That resonated deeply with my own journey from Nigeria to Ulster and makes me feel like anything is possible.”

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