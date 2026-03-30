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The best bodybuilders from all over the globe descended on Birmingham, England for the 2026 Arnold Classic UK between March 27 and 29, leading to a highly important weekend for the industry, as the road to the 2026 Mr. Olympia event began to take shape. Here are the full results from each division.
Of course, all eyes were on Andrew Jacked as both fans and critics alike were eager to see if the former kickboxer could repeat the achievement he made earlier this month, winning the Arnold U.S and taking home bodybuilding’s biggest ever prize of $750,000. And, in the U.K., AJ brought his A-game once again, winning first place and adding a further $250,0000 to his earnings this year. Commenting on his chances against his rivals at the 2026 Mr Olympia, Jacked said he was excited to go up against current champion Derek Lunsford, and 2025 champ, Samson Dauda. “Get ready guys, we’re gonna spice things up!” he promised.
Winner: Andrew Jacked
Second: Brandon Curry
Third: Patrick Moore
Fourth: Martin Fitzwater
Fifth: Blessing Awodibu
Sixth: Akim Williams
Seventh: About Konate
Eighth: Hassan Mostafa
Mike Sommerfeld was able to turn his fortunes around after missing weight in Columbus, beating Arnold U.S. winner Wesley Vissers in a gripping contest.
Winner: Mike Sommerfeld
Second: Wesley Vissers
Third: Jorge Herrera
Fourth: Andrea Mammoli
Fifth: Joaquim Camps Angel
Sixth: Paul Kanu
Seventh: Sam Sulek
Eighth: Luis Roberto Valenzuela Ramos
Ninth: Angelo Rossi
Winner: Vitor Chaves
Second: Andrei Deiu
Third: Emanual Hunter
Fourth: Benquil Marigny
Fifth: Paul Gustave
Sixth: Alessandro Cavagnola
Seventh: Riccardo Croci
Eighth: Clarence Mcspadden
Ninth: Tyler Smith
Tenth: Joshua Atease
Winner: James Berger
Second: Blake Colleton
Third: Will Anthony
Winner: Ashlyn Little
Second: Phoebe Hagan
Third: Adrianna Kaczmarek
Fourth: Zsofia Molnar
Fifth: Alice Marchisio
Sixth: Savannah Watchman
Seventh: Kerry Sexton
Eighth: Nivea Campos
Ninth: Nittaya Kongthun
Tenth: Lisa Reith
Winner: Michelle Fredua-Mensah
Second: Anna Fomina
Third: Allison Kramer
Fourth: Jeanine Renee Taddeo
Fifth: Tamara Vahn
Sixth: Stephanie Jones
Seventh: Michaela Pavleova
Eighth: Nikolett Szabo
Ninth: Abby Bolton
Tenth: Danielle Chikeles
Winner: Rayane Fogal
Second: Giselle Machado
Third: Wynter Adams
Fourth: Alexis Drury
Fifth Place: Juliana Mota
Sixth Place: Josy Alves Macedo
Seventh: Kassandra Gillis
Under current Olympia rules, the winners of the Men’s Open, Wheelchair, and Fitness categories received instant qualification into the 2026 Olympia, while the campaign for qualification in those other divisions has certainly heated up!
To follow the Arnold Sports Festival UK on Instagram, click here.