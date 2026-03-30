The best bodybuilders from all over the globe descended on Birmingham, England for the 2026 Arnold Classic UK between March 27 and 29, leading to a highly important weekend for the industry, as the road to the 2026 Mr. Olympia event began to take shape. Here are the full results from each division.

Of course, all eyes were on Andrew Jacked as both fans and critics alike were eager to see if the former kickboxer could repeat the achievement he made earlier this month, winning the Arnold U.S and taking home bodybuilding’s biggest ever prize of $750,000. And, in the U.K., AJ brought his A-game once again, winning first place and adding a further $250,0000 to his earnings this year. Commenting on his chances against his rivals at the 2026 Mr Olympia, Jacked said he was excited to go up against current champion Derek Lunsford, and 2025 champ, Samson Dauda. “Get ready guys, we’re gonna spice things up!” he promised.

2026 Arnold Classic UK Results

Men’s Open Results

Winner: Andrew Jacked

Second: Brandon Curry

Third: Patrick Moore

Fourth: Martin Fitzwater

Fifth: Blessing Awodibu

Sixth: Akim Williams

Seventh: About Konate

Eighth: Hassan Mostafa

Men’s Classic Physique Results

Mike Sommerfeld was able to turn his fortunes around after missing weight in Columbus, beating Arnold U.S. winner Wesley Vissers in a gripping contest.

Winner: Mike Sommerfeld

Second: Wesley Vissers

Third: Jorge Herrera

Fourth: Andrea Mammoli

Fifth: Joaquim Camps Angel

Sixth: Paul Kanu

Seventh: Sam Sulek

Eighth: Luis Roberto Valenzuela Ramos

Ninth: Angelo Rossi

Men’s Physique Results

Winner: Vitor Chaves

Second: Andrei Deiu

Third: Emanual Hunter

Fourth: Benquil Marigny

Fifth: Paul Gustave

Sixth: Alessandro Cavagnola

Seventh: Riccardo Croci

Eighth: Clarence Mcspadden

Ninth: Tyler Smith

Tenth: Joshua Atease

Men’s Wheelchair Results

Winner: James Berger

Second: Blake Colleton

Third: Will Anthony

Women’s Bikini Results

Winner: Ashlyn Little

Second: Phoebe Hagan

Third: Adrianna Kaczmarek

Fourth: Zsofia Molnar

Fifth: Alice Marchisio

Sixth: Savannah Watchman

Seventh: Kerry Sexton

Eighth: Nivea Campos

Ninth: Nittaya Kongthun

Tenth: Lisa Reith

Women’s Fitness Results

Winner: Michelle Fredua-Mensah

Second: Anna Fomina

Third: Allison Kramer

Fourth: Jeanine Renee Taddeo

Fifth: Tamara Vahn

Sixth: Stephanie Jones

Seventh: Michaela Pavleova

Eighth: Nikolett Szabo

Ninth: Abby Bolton

Tenth: Danielle Chikeles

Women’s Wellness Results

Winner: Rayane Fogal

Second: Giselle Machado

Third: Wynter Adams

Fourth: Alexis Drury

Fifth Place: Juliana Mota

Sixth Place: Josy Alves Macedo

Seventh: Kassandra Gillis

Under current Olympia rules, the winners of the Men’s Open, Wheelchair, and Fitness categories received instant qualification into the 2026 Olympia, while the campaign for qualification in those other divisions has certainly heated up!

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