Press Release: STAMFORD, Conn. – Special Olympics and WWE today announced an international partnership to help create change through sports. Through this new partnership, WWE will support Special Olympics’ Play Unified campaign, which fosters friendships, understanding and inclusive communities among people with and without intellectual disabilities by uniting them through the power and joy of sports.



WWE Superstars will participate in Play Unified events with Special Olympics athletes from around the world, including China, India, Mexico, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States. Additionally, WWE will utilize its global platforms, including WWE Network, television broadcasts, live events, and digital and social media, to generate awareness and support for Special Olympics.



“Special Olympics and WWE have an authentic, shared value of creating understanding and inclusion, and celebrating diversity. We are thrilled that WWE is joining us in Playing and Living Unified,” said Special Olympics CEO Mary Davis. Davis added, “When an influential entity like WWE publicly demonstrates its support for Special Olympics and marshals its support around us, that’s an incredibly validating signal to our 4.5 million Special Olympics athletes that says, ‘You count, you’re not invisible, your life matters.’”



“WWE is proud to expand our support of Special Olympics globally and help spread the message of acceptance and inclusion to people all around the world,” said Stephanie McMahon, WWE Chief Brand Officer. “The heart, passion and dedication of Special Olympics athletes has served as inspiration to all of our Superstars, and we are certain that anyone who has the honor of joining these athletes in competition will walk away focused on helping us build a unified generation.”



WWE’s partnership with Special Olympics dates back to the 1995 World Games in New Haven, Connecticut, and more recently has included partnerships with the 2015 Special Olympics World Games in Los Angeles, the 2014 Special Olympics USA Games in New Jersey and an on-going corporate partnership with Special Olympics Connecticut.To read more about the partnership and learn about the Play Unified campaign, visit www.specialolympics.org and www.playunified.org.