Many aspiring entrepreneurs want to know the path to success in the business world but can’t seem to get past the first step. If they took the time to study those who have thrived as business owners, they would see that it oftentimes starts simply by finding a way to solve their own problems and then sharing the solution with others.

For proof of this theory, look no further than Nick Giacara, a successful personal trainer who completed a 50-pound weight loss transformation himself, while wife and business partner Nikki had taken her passion for fitness to the stage as a professional Wellness competitor.

Nick had been researching the most optimal methods of recovery while Nikki suffered from hip dysplasia. Both were looking for simple, effective, and budget-friendly ways to recover so they could be their best the next time they went to the gym. Physique and strength sports athletes will tell you that as great as chiropractic work, massage therapy, acupuncture, and other treatments may be, many competitors are limited by finances.

“We needed a way that she could overtrain and over recover,” Nick explained. Nikki added, “I had been an athlete my whole life, but it wasn’t until I got into the competition world that I needed a way to recover without spending that much more money.”

Magnesium has been a mineral that has served athletes and folks focused on wellness for a long time. However, taking that orally is not the most effective method because the bloodstream doesn’t receive the full amount you take in. A more suitable method would be either through IV or to be able to take it in through the skin.

Nick’s research on this led the couple to Epsom salt, a discovery that would change their lives. People who use Epsom salt have found it to help improve recovery, overall wellness, and even helps with mental health. The problem was the leading brands weren’t just selling Epsom salt. Their products contained other ingredients that were counterproductive such as synthetic fragrances, which can disrupt hormones.

Nick said, “We need to be able to absorb it in the skin to create those responses that we need.”

Instead of wasting more time trying to find a solution, they decided to provide one – an Epsom salt product with Abies Sibirca, an anti-inflammatory essential oil with American made magnesium sulfate, a cocktail that gave way to the birth of Epsolution, a company that has the wellness community paying close attention.

“We wanted it to cost the least and be the most effective,” Nikki stated.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Creating a new business that is focused on a product is not optimal for a competitive athlete who’s trying to achieve pro status, but Nikki saw this as being both something bigger than herself and a way that she could maximize her potential as she worked her way to becoming an elite Wellness competitor. Eventually, she reached a crossroads and made a decision.

“I’m giving every minute of my day for competing and I love it so much, but this gold mine that we are sitting on is not being touched.”

Beyond the goal of building a business, the couple has been focused on service first and foremost. Like many other entrepreneurs, the road was not a smooth one. They have relocated to different places and faced adversity on more than one occasion, including having everything stolen from them during a move. But they leaned on each other and carried on, and it paid off. They both have impacted clients through their training services, but Epsolution offered them a unique opportunity to make an even bigger impact.

“This product allows us to connect to so many other people outside of our client base because of the price and effectiveness. It truly is a one size fits all health and wellness product that people of any age with many ailments can use and benefit from.”

Dan Solomon, president of the Olympia Weekend, adds, “These are the kind of products we love to tell the world about. The Giacaras aren’t just building a company, they are actually changing lives, introducing people to the healing powers of a product that can help just about everyone.”

Aside from eliminating the unnecessary ingredients, Epsolution is also eliminating the middleman as a direct-to-consumer business. This not only helps them maximize efficiency, but it also helps them stay connected to their customers.

“It has been awesome to hear the testimonials,” Nick said proudly. They also express their gratitude in another way – by giving back. They started the Tree of Life Project as a way to give back to the planet. A portion of each sale is used to support replanting trees.

“It’s a way of giving back the minerals we are taking from the earth,” said Nick. “That’s a project we’ve worked on for a long time.”

HOW TO USE EPSOM SALT EFFECTIVELY

The Giacara’s have a simple philosophy for how to start using Epsolution effectively, and they share this strategy with all their customers. They call it 4, 3, 2, 1.

“Four soaks per week, three cups per soak, two ingredients, and 1 solution.”

That soak can be done in a bathtub, but Nikki said that a foot soak is simple and just as effective as well.

“Your foot is your highest absorption point of the body. So even a 20-minute soak that way will work the same.”

THE FUTURE

Six plus years into pursuing this passion, the Giacara’s are just getting started. They have been featured at conferences, are receiving testimonials about the positive impact of Epsolution, and are undergoing studies to be the first and only Epsom salt to be proven to reduce inflammation by the Food and Drug Administration.

“That’s going to be a real game changer for us.”

You can order Epsolution for yourself or learn more about its effeciveness through their “Bathtub Club” by going to epsolutionsalt.com. You can follow the Giacara’s on Instagram @thenikkigshow and @thesaltfather.