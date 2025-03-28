Many Americans who grow up with humble beginnings or have troubled childhoods feel they are doomed to stay in that bubble. What they should know is there are a lot of positive examples to show them that greatness is within them, but they need to see those people to be inspired.

United States Air Force Staff Sergeant Matthew Marques is one such form of inspiration. Marques was the oldest of six kids in a single parent home in New Jersey.

“We were lower class, borderline poverty,” he recalled. “But, we got by.”

As the oldest, young Matthew took on extra responsibilities as the father figure. He went to three different high schools and was unable to play sports because he was taking on jobs to help his family. Even though that is a lot of pressure on a young man, Marques was proud of how he stepped up. He also knew that it was preparing him for something greater later on.

“I always knew the hand I was dealt was not where I was ultimately going to be.”

Where he was going was the military, and he is the first member of his family to serve his country. Aside from doing his part to protect freedom, Marques knew that the military doubled as an opportunity to move beyond his roots and forge his own path.

“I did all my own research and chose the Air Force for quality of life and the educational benefits,” Marques explained.

A Career That Changed His Life

Marques began in Air Transportation, which included loading planes with everything the Airmen needed, including explosives. That led to him living and serving overseas for seven years. One highlight of those seven years was when he was stationed in South Korea and part of the mission involving President Donald Trump’s trip to North Korea.

“That was on news stations around the world, and I was boots on ground on Air Force One,” Marques shared. “Amazing opportunity.”

He also was stationed at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, the largest American base in Europe. That was where he became a father, literally, for the first time. His son was born during his three and a half year stay there, and he was thankful to the Air Force for supporting him and his growing family while stationed there.

“Very blessed in that aspect,” he said proudly. “When you have a son, it changes you.”

With a new child came new challenges, and Marques was ready to go in a new direction. That was when he applied for and eventually became a Special Warfare Recruiter. Marques is stationed in South Florida and helping show young Americans why the military can be as great of an option for them as it was for him.

“My job now is to coach, develop, and mentor the next generation of Air Force Operators. I take a lot of pride in that because we need them.”

Fitness Is a Part of the Job

If you look at Marques’ social media pages, you will see several posts of him training in weight rooms or in the aftermath of a fitness event. He trains for his own health benefits, obviously, but he also understands the importance of how he looks in the uniform and how he presents himself in public.

“I might be the first military member that someone sees,” he shared. “I want to make sure I am holding the line as far as what a military member should look like.”

Marques’ fitness journey began in Guam and was more of a way for him to be more confident in himself. He began with bodybuilding-style training, but when he transferred to South Korea, he formed a powerlifting team. Aside from the community he created, he found himself succeeding rather quickly.

“I set some all-time personal records in South Korea. I also dabbled in strongman.”

Throughout his travels and as his career progressed, his training evolved as well. Now he focuses more on balance. He trains now to be the best recruiter and father he can be, and he does it as much for himself.

“When you look good, you feel good.”

Marques Challenges You To Do Murph

Marques feels there is no better workout to push your limits for fitness or the military than the CrossFit classic workout, Murph. The workout consists of 600 total reps of bodyweight exercises, bookended by two one-mile runs.

Marques suggested that beginners can perform this at their own pace or make compromises as needed to complete all the reps. That offer goes the other way too if you want to take the intensity to a new level.

“A weight vest can be worn for an added challenge,” he said. “The workout can be scaled up or down to the athlete’s ability.”

1 Mile Run

100 Pull Ups

200 Push Ups

300 Air Squats

1 Mile Run

The Definition of Resilience

It would have been easy to simply accept the situation he was in during childhood and try to simply make the best of it. Marques refused and opted to create a different future for himself. While many people may pay more attention to the downsides of how he grew up, he saw the gifts he was inadvertently given instead, which is why he could be in the best position possible today. His story serves as a testament to how serving in the military can change one’s life for the better in many ways. He also shows those around him that life is not about where you start, but how far you go from the starting line.

“It gave me the ability to adapt and overcome, which is what resilient means,” he stated. That is why I have that word tattooed on my arm.” You can follow Marquest on Instagram. For more information on the United States Air Force and how to join, go to their website.

M&F Military Editor Rob Wilkins contributed to this article.