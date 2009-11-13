UFC Magazine Dec/Jan 2010 Issue – on stands now

November 13, 2009

The current issue of UFC, the official magazine of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, is the first edition in the magazine’s newly announced bi-monthly publishing schedule. UFC gives fight fans a deeper look into the world of UFC athletes than any other media property today. Our unfettered access to the fighters and events allows UFC to produce behind-the-scenes photos and stories that readers cannot find anywhere else.

The magazine covers all aspects of the UFC athletes but also gives readers the latest information on consumer electronics, video games, music, cars, celebrities and fashion. UFC provides a look at pop culture and general men’s interest as seen through the lens of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

The new edition features heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar on the cover. In his exclusive Q&A, Lesnar talks about why the former WWE wrestler left behind his career in “sports entertainment” and landed in the Octagon, how he grew up brawling in Minnesota and why he has no respect for his next opponent, Shane Carwin. The other features include the return of former light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz to the Octagon, a sizzling photo spread of Octagon Girl, Natasha Wicks, and an exclusive look behind the scenes of UFC middleweight Nate Marquardt’s preparation leading up to his fight with the previously undefeated Demian Maia.

In “The Card,” the magazine’s travel and entertainment section, NBA All-Star and Cleveland Cavalier, Shaquille O’Neal, reveals his plans to take at least one professional MMA fight after he retires from basketball. The Mentalist star, Amanda Righetti, talks about how the only thing she likes more than watching fights is throwing a few punches of her own at her Muay Thai gym. UFC welterweight contender Mike Swick talks about his favorite places to stay, drink and relax in Thailand. Of course, one of his methods for R&R is testing his hand speed against poisonous cobras.

Readers can learn more about the technical aspects of the sport of MMA “Inside the Octagon.” This month former light heavyweight champion Forrest Griffin talks about his devastating loss to Anderson “the Spider” Silva for the first time, five fighters talk about what it feels like to get caught in an armbar, Jiu Jitsu specialist Neil Melanson teaches readers grappling techniques they can use in the gym and WEC bantamweight champion Brian Bowles takes readers step-by-step through his shocking knockout of Miguel Torres.

Inside “Face the Pain” we profile up and coming contenders Dan “the Outlaw” Hardy, Nate “the Rock” Quarry, and new heavyweight sensation Todd Duffee. While our gear section, “Technical Knockouts,” features a holiday gift guide packed with the hottest tech coming out this winter.

