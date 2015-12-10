WWE Superstars and Divas participated in the 13th annual WWE Tribute to the Troops yesterday with visits to military personnel and their families stationed at the Jacksonville Naval Air Station, Naval Station Mayport and Kings Bay Naval Submarine Base before performing at the Veterans Memorial Arena later in the evening.

Tribute to the Troops will air on USA Network as part of WWE Week on Wednesday, December 23 from 8-10 PM ET with special guests actor and comedian Howie Mandel and Grammy-winning rock band Train.

Naval Air Station Jacksonville (NAS Jax), is the Navy's finest anti-submarine warfare and a master air and industrial base. Its mission is to sustain, enable and support warfighter readiness. Today, more than 100 tenant commands, 14 operational squadrons and the Navy's first MQ-4C Triton Unmanned Arial Squadron (VUP-19), its training center and mission control center, along with 20,000 active duty, DOD civilian and contractor personnel call NAS Jax home; resulting in a $2.1 billion economic impact to the city. Its missions gives the Navy a decisive edge in achieving its tenets of warfighting first, operate forward and "be ready."

Naval Station Mayport (NS Mayport) is a busy seaport as well as an air facility that provides the "finest service to the finest fleet." Since its commissioning in 1942, NS Mayport has grown to become the third-largest fleet concentration area in the United States with 19 home ported ships, four helicopter squadrons and more than 11,000 personnel. The base is located on a stretch of pristine coastline at the mouth of the St. Johns River and the Atlantic Ocean near the small historic fishing village of Mayport. NS Mayport offers superb quality of life for our Sailors, family members and civilian personnel who live and work here together at one of the Navy's first choice duty stations.

Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay (NSB Kings Bay) employs nearly 9,000 personnel, providing superior support to the Fleet, Fighter and Family while operating the East Coast homeport for the Ohio-class nuclear powered ballistic missile and guided missile submarines. The installation is the only facility on the East Coast capable of handling Trident II D-5 strategic missiles and serves as a key partner in the fleet's submarine and ship-launched Tomahawk Cruise Missile Program. The power of NSB Kings Bay is "Team Dedication"; a superb team of astute leaders, skilled workers and loyal family members. Jointly, they ensured 18,000-ton submarines, complex nuclear and conventional weapons systems, and dedicated crews are ready to support current and future maritime and fleet tasking.

Watch a video of the event below.