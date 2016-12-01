THE YEAR OF HIGH INTENSITY FAT LOSS: THE BEST FAT BURNERS

The customers have spoken. Based on customer repurchases and feedback as well as customer experience reports from our Pro Support Team, we have compiled the best of the best to help you obtain superior sculpted tone and high energy. The Top 10 Fat Burners for 2017 is finally here. Proceed with caution – extreme shredding ahead.

THE TOP 10:

No. 1 HYDROXYELITE by Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals

A fat burner that has taken the industry by storm and that comes as no surprise as Hydroxyelite’s formula is essentially a clone of arguably the best fat burner to ever hit the market, Oxyelite Pro. Customer adoption and reviews have been stellar making this product one you need to seriously consider.

Read All the Reviews Here.

No. 2 ALPHA LEAN-7 by Hard Rock Supplements

TRENDING:Alpha Lean may be the new #1. The feedback has been nothing short of incredible, with users suggesting it is the best all-round fat burner, and the thermogenic effects and appetite suppression being second to none. Alpha Lean stands out from the pack as it is a non-DMAA formula yet still packs a punch that will rival any formula on the market without the risk of getting stimulant jitters.

Read all the Reviews Here.

No. 3 PHENADRINE by APS Nutrition

Phenadrine has been a consistently popular amongst customers which comes as no surprise as APS Nutrition stands out when it comes to stimulant based products. Phenadrine not only contains DMAA but also a special blend stacked with five hardcore ingredients. Individually these ingredients have made up other fat burning products, but never before has anyone put together such a complex.

Read all the Reviews Here.

No. 4 DEMON BURN 50 by Hard Rock Supplements

Demon Burn 50 is seriously effective, provides mental alertness, a nice boost in energy and a reduction in appetite. These are essentials when looking for a solid fat burner. This is a great supplement with a good list of ingredients that customers value, especially those in bodybuilding and fitness. It also stands out as a great value as it is one of the few fat burners that comes with 100 servings per bottle.

Read all the Reviews Here.

No. 5 LIPODRENE HARDCORE by Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals

Lipodrene Hardcore is the powerhouse of a fat burner, if you have a high tolerance to stimulant based products this is your go to supplement. Just about every powerful and novel stimulant on the market can be found in this product, which means it should only be a consideration if you are a very experienced user for fat burners.

Read all the Reviews Here.

No. 6 HELL FIRE by Innovative Labs

Hell Fire has been reborn. At one time Hell Fire was arguably the strongest fat burner on the market, but the product was reformulated to what customer’s considered to be a weaker version. In a turn of events, recently Innovative Labs made a new strategic partnership which allowed them to bring back the original formula, and from what it seems they may have made it even better than the original. Even though Hell Fire has not climbed it’s way back to the top of the list, consider its potency to potentially rival the top products.

Read all the Reviews Here.

No. 7 BLACK WIDOW by Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals

Black Widow hit the scene hard over the past year with a potent blend of ingredients supporting powerful increases in energy and appetite suppression. Feedback suggest that this fat burner is one that should be reserved exclusively for advanced users due to its potency.

Read all the Reviews Here.

No. 8 COBRA 6P EXTREME by Blackstone Labs

Blackstone Labs had already brought to market a strong fat burner in the original Cobra 6p, and they upped the ante with the new extreme version which gives users more of that stimulant kick. Feedback has suggested that it outperforms many DMAA based fat burners, which is an ingredient that is found in nearly all top fat burners.

Read all the Reviews Here.

No. 9 WHITE LIGHTNING by APS NUTRITION

White Lighting is a simpler version of the #2 ranked Phenadrine, with less ingredients but higher dosages. The feedback suggests that less is more, as people have raved about its powerful thermogenic effects, helping users to get a serious sweat going within minutes of beginning their workout.

Read all the Reviews Here.

No. 10 LIPODRENE by Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals

Lipodrene is the largest selling fat burner in America. It has been promoted on late night television and has a huge following. According to our customer’s feedback there is a lot more effective fat burners out there, but some people have used Lipodrene for many years and repeat buy the product. Its not super stimulative and its not as potent as some of the others on the list, which might be one reason why the mainstream likes it so much.

Read all the Reviews Here.

CHECK OUT STRONG SUPPLEMENT SHOP'S TOP 10 BULKING SUPPS FOR 2017 >>