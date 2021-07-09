I’ve been testing out a popular fat burner called Instant Knockout.

It’s used by professional MMA fighters like Diego Sanchez and John Dodson to get in shape fast.

They say it’ll help suppress your appetite, boost your energy, and get ripped fast.

But does it really work?

Carry on reading to find out!

What Is Instant Knockout?

Instant Knockout is the go-to fat-burning supplement trusted by professional MMA fighters, boxers, and athletes to cut weight and get in shape fast.

It’s used by the likes of:

UFC fighter Diego Sanchez: He dropped a whopping 45lbs using Instant Knockout.

He dropped a whopping 45lbs using Instant Knockout. Top Flyweight John Dodson: He uses Instant Knockout during fight camps to boost his energy and get in shape while also preserving muscle.

He uses Instant Knockout during fight camps to boost his energy and get in shape while also preserving muscle. And world-renowned coach Greg Jackson: He recommends Instant Knockout to all his fighters including Jon Jones and Holly Holm.

But you don’t have to be a professional athlete to use Instant Knockout.

It’s now available to the public and can be safely taken by both men and women.

They say that it helps you lose weight by;

Boosting your energy levels.

Revving up your metabolism so you burn at faster.

And suppressing your appetite so you eat less.

But how does it do all this?

How Does Instant Knockout Work?To find out how it works let’s look at the main ingredients and the science behind them:

Glucomannan: This naturally occurring fiber expands in your stomach helping you to feel full, eat less and lose weight.

This naturally occurring fiber expands in your stomach helping you to feel full, eat less and lose weight. Green Tea Extract: Data from 11 clinical studies have shown that the bioactive polyphenols called “catechins” found in green tea are powerhouse fat loss ingredients that increase fat oxidation and fat burning by 16%.

Data from 11 clinical studies have shown that the bioactive polyphenols called “catechins” found in green tea are powerhouse fat loss ingredients that increase fat oxidation and fat burning by 16%. Vitamin B6 and B12: There’s scientific evidence showing that vitamins B6 and B12 help reduce fatigue during exercise and stimulate fat loss when dieting.

There’s scientific evidence showing that vitamins B6 and B12 help reduce fatigue during exercise and stimulate fat loss when dieting. Vitamin D3: This randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind study found that men who took vitamin D and a leucine-enriched whey protein with breakfast for 6 weeks preserved more muscle mass while losing fat than those who didn’t.

This randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind study found that men who took vitamin D and a leucine-enriched whey protein with breakfast for 6 weeks preserved more muscle mass while losing fat than those who didn’t. L-Theanine: This important amino acid has been proven to promote weight loss and offer numerous cognitive benefits including improved concentration.

This important amino acid has been proven to promote weight loss and offer numerous cognitive benefits including improved concentration. Cayenne Powder: This clinical study found that Capsaicin, the main active compound in Cayenne pepper seeds, offers anti-obesity benefits. It helps reduce body weight and drastically limits the desire to eat.

This clinical study found that Capsaicin, the main active compound in Cayenne pepper seeds, offers anti-obesity benefits. It helps reduce body weight and drastically limits the desire to eat. Caffeine Anhydrous: This dehydrated form of caffeine has been shown to increase thermogenesis (fat loss) and improve performance. According to this review of thirteen randomized controlled trials, caffeine helps boost energy and focus while decreasing fat mass and overall body weight.

This dehydrated form of caffeine has been shown to increase thermogenesis (fat loss) and improve performance. According to this review of thirteen randomized controlled trials, caffeine helps boost energy and focus while decreasing fat mass and overall body weight. Black Pepper Extract: This study found that Piper nigrum (black pepper extract) significantly reduced the body weight and fat percentage of high-fat diet-induced obese rats, suggesting that it acts as a potentially potent fat burner.

After looking into the ingredients, I was impressed to see that there’s lots of evidence backing up the ingredients in Instant Knockout as a powerful fat burning supplement.

And customers seem to like it too!

Like Dan Mack from the UK.

He was a little hesitant about trying Instant Knockout because he’d tried several supplements in the past only to be disappointed with lackluster results.

He ordered a one-month supply on the strength of the testimonials he’d read and wasn’t expecting much.

But within ten minutes of taking his first capsule, he noticed the strong appetite suppression kick in. It made it much easier to stick with his deit plan and made a huge difference to his results!

And Lukas’ goal was to get shredded in time for college and he discovered Instant Knockout after reading the great reviews and testimonials it had online.

He loved how it contained only natural ingredients and decided to give it a go.

It helped him retain muscle while working out and following a high-protein diet.

After three months of working out 2 hours a day, 6 days a week, he was blown away by the results.

He highly recommends Instant Knockout to anyone who wants to shape up fast.

It works for women too!

Katie gained 40 lbs. during her pregnancy and was devastated that the pounds didn’t shift even after she started eating clean and exercising.

Having seen the amazing results that her partner got from Instant Knockout, she ordered some for herself.

Her results were incredible; she had more energy to push herself during workouts and reached her goal weight in a matter of months.

She credits Instant Knockout with helping her drop the pounds and highly recommends it!

There’s tons more Instant Knockout reviews worth checking out here!

My Instant Knockout Results – Here’s What Happened When I Tried It

I was impressed by the ingredients and positive reviews, so I decided to order a 30-day supply and I noticed it kick-in almost immediately.

Here’s what happened:

I usually feel weak and sluggish when I cut calories, but with Instant Knockout, I had enough energy to get my ass off the sofa and start working out.

During my workouts I had way more energy than before and started training with much more intensity.

As an appetite suppressant Instant Knockout worked great. It didn’t completely get rid of my appetite, but I felt a lot less hungry and almost completely stopped snacking. It really helped me during my cutting phase to eat less.

After my workouts I found that I recovered faster and still felt energized for the rest of the day.

Overall, I found Instant Knockout to be a powerful supplement and it made my cutting phase so much easier.

It gave me energy, kept my appetite under control and after 30 days I dropped 11.7 lbs. and I felt great.

After one month my abs were looking defined, I was way more ripped, and I started getting some nice compliments.

If you’re looking for a fat burner to help you get in shape fast, then I would definitely recommend Instant Knockout.

Click here to visit the official Instant Knockout website and see what it can do for you!