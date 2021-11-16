Elite athletes are a different breed. They demand more from their bodies than the average human. Every single macro and micronutrient they take in serves a purpose to provide them with optimal health and performance, and they come to me to get them in the best shape of their life and help put together a package worthy of winning an Olympia title. When those things start to fail and aren’t aligned is when an athlete’s physique can completely change — and do so in what seems like the blink of an eye.

When you think of sports nutrition, everyone likes to think of the sexy products. The pre-workouts, the heavy stimulants, the protein powders, fat burners, testosterone boosters, etc. But when was the last time you actually sat down and thought about your gut health and your gut microbiome? Probably never, right? You’re not alone. It’s one of those things that is out of sight, out of mind, unfortunately, but it’s something I’ve really been paying very close attention to with my athletes as it plays such a vital role in their health and physique.

In order to create a well-rounded athlete where we check every box from top to bottom, I wanted to create a product that I felt helped take my athletes to the next level, not only with their training but with their health. If any of their health markers start to shift, it can throw off their training and completely alter the results we are looking to achieve.

That’s why I created Evogen Nutrition Probiotic D.R. 30.

Gut flora plays a key role in the digestion and absorption of the food you consume, your immunity, and overall health. What many fail to realize is that your gut is actually one of your most significant lines of defense when it comes to fighting pathogens and foreign bodies that enter the body and want to do harm.

But being that athletes are constantly pushing themselves to the limit, the food they ingest is just as important as their immunity as they need to replenish, restore, and rebuild what they are tearing down and using up during their intense workouts.

The more efficiently an athlete is able to break down and shuttle nutrients out through the blood, the greater their overall recovery and muscle-building potential are. The last thing an athlete wants is not to be able to fully digest their meals and waste the crucial nutrients needed to help them look and feel their best (both on and off the stage).

Advanced Delayed-Release Gut Flora Optimizer

Evogen Nutrition Probiotic D.R. 30 is a revolutionary gut flora optimizer that utilizes some of the best technology to provide a long and delayed release of vital and patented ingredients.

While containing 30 Bil CFU, Probiotic D.R. 30 also utilizes patented DE111® that has been clinically tested and shown to support immune health and improve digestion.

Probiotic D.R. 30 also includes inulin, a dietary fiber that can improve gut health, help you feel satiated throughout the day, and further slow digestion.

If you want to maximize your immunity and gut microbiome, improve digestion, better manage your body fat levels, and support proper blood sugar management, Evogen Nutrition Probiotic D.R. 30 is the perfect addition to your supplement regimen. Whether you’re in a bulk, cut, or in the middle of contest prep, this product can help you get the results you desire.

