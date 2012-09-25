ION-EXCHANGE WHEY PROTEIN ISOLATE

This is the purest form of whey protein that you can get. All whey protein starts off as milk and is separated from the casein protein usually during the manufacturing of cheese. The whey protein then goes through a variety of filtering processes that remove much of the carbohydrates and fat. This filtering process produces, at best, a whey protein concentrate that is about 80% protein with the rest being carbs and fat. To get the protein purer than this, the whey protein concentrate is put through further processing to remove more of the carbs and fat resulting in a product that is higher than 90% protein. This higher-purity whey is known as whey protein isolate. The whey protein isolate used in Isopure Zero Carb undergoes a specialized process known as ion-exchange chromatography. This method uses ionically charged clay resins to bind with the protein and separate it from the rest of the carbs and fat still present. This method produces the purest form of whey protein isolate possible. Isopure has fine-tuned the process to leave the most important whey subfractions, such as beta-lactoglobulin, alpha-lactalbumin, immunoglobulin, albumin, and lactoferrin, in place. These smaller protein subfractions provide numerous benefits that promote muscle growth, performance, and overall health.

VITAMIN/MINERAL BLEND

One unexpected benefit of using Isopure Zero Carb as your whey protein of choice is that it basically includes a multivitamin/mineral supplement with it. Two scoops provide you with 50% of the Daily Value (DV) of vitamin A, B1, B2,

B3, B5 (pantothenic acid), B6, B12, C, E, and K, and folic acid and biotin, as well as the critical minerals phosphorus, magnesium, zinc, iodine, selenium, copper, chromium, and molybdenum, and 60% DV for calcium. Since most multivitamin/mineral supplements provide 100% of the DV, at best, for these vitamins and minerals, getting in four scoops of Isopure Zero Carb each day not only nets you 100 grams of high-quality protein but also a high-quality vitamin/mineral supplement to boot. Since these critical micronutrients are involved in so many essential processes in the body for health, performance, and muscle growth, covering your bases by simply drinking a whey protein shake is a convenient way to maximize the results you see in the gym.

AMINO ACID BLEND

Although whey protein is a rich source of all the amino acids involved in building protein, such as muscle, Isopure Zero Carb is further fortified with the amino acids glutamine and taurine. Taurine can help to increase energy and strength levels, especially during workouts. Research also shows that it’s important for preventing muscle atrophy. Glutamine is a popular amino acid that also provides a host of benefits. It has been shown to raise growth hormone levels, keep immune function up, is important for muscle growth, and may even increase metabolic rate. Having more of these two aminos in your protein powder can enhance your performance in the gym and the results you get.