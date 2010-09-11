Find Out the Science on this all-in-one lean mass builder!

September 10, 2010

FLEXONLINE.COM

To make noticeable gains in lean mass, you have to feed your muscles the right combination of high-quality nutrients: proteins, carbs, and fats, along with other key research-proven compounds. The problem is the difficulty of getting all the nutrients your body needs from food alone. To take your gains to the next level, you must take advantage of key muscle- building supplements, such as creatine, BCAAs, glutamine, and nitric oxide boosters, to name a few.

Get the Most Muscle for Your Buck!

Unlike typical weight gainers that are loaded with sugar and other low- grade calorie sources, ISO MASS Xtreme is formulated with the highest quality ingredients and research — proven muscle-building compounds. ISO MASS was developed to be a lean gainer — not just a typical high-calorie weight gainer — so it’s ideal for those looking to gain lean mass without taking in way too many calories! The forward-thinking minds at Ultimate Nutrition are the geniuses behind this incredible product, and with over 31 years in the business and products in over 100 countries, Ultimate Nutrition is a company you know you can trust. It’s no surprise that ISO MASS is already one of the world’s top-selling gainers. In addition to its high-quality proteins and time-release carbs, it also includes a concoction of over 60 bodybuilding nutrients. You don’t have to buy every individual supplement out there because you can get the benefits of them all at the same time by simply using ISO MASS Xtreme. Keep reading to find out more about the unique ingredient complexes that make up one of the most advanced lean gainers on the market today.

Creatine: The Key to Maximum Muscle Growth

Anyone looking to quickly pack on pounds of muscle should be using creatine. Countless scientific studies back up its muscle-building effects. In fact, as more and more research is conducted, scientists are discovering that creatine boosts muscle growth through several physiological mechanisms — not just one! Creatine supplementation is well-known for enhancing production of ATP (i.e.,the main energy source for all cellular functions), and it also increases cell volumization, protein synthesis, and satellite cell activity in muscle cells. Because creatine is one of the most research-proven muscle-building supplements to date, ISO MASS includes a unique blend of seven different types. The ISO MASS creatine complex is designed to provide maximum absorption of creatine into muscle cells, which then translates into rapid muscle growth.

BCAAs: The Muscle-Building Ammunition

Branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs) are another must-have muscle-building supplement. The three BCAAs, leucine, isoleucine, and valine, make up approximately one-third of all amino acids in muscle tissue. Study after study confirms the development, and research further shows that they can help improve strength, endurance, and overall athletic performance! ISO MASS contains added BCAAs, not only because of their muscle-building effects, but also because the body can’t make them. The only way to get them is through food or supplementation.

Glutamine: A Bodybuilding Staple

Glutamine is another staple in just about every bodybuilder’s supplement regimen and for good reason! Bodybuilders and athletes deplete their glutamine stores through intense training, which can reduce the rate of muscle growth and recovery. Muscle tissue is the primary storage site for glutamine, and maintaining a high saturation level can trigger a cascade of physiological events that increase protein synthesis (i.e., muscle growth). That’s why glutamine is another supplement every bodybuilder and athlete should use, and it’s why ISO MASS contains four advanced types: Glutapure l-glutamine, glutamine alpha ketogluturate, glutamine ethyl ester, and n-acetyl l-glutamine.

Take Advantage of Nitric Oxide!

Nitric oxide (NO) boosters are usually sold as a stand-alone product; however, because of the impact NO can have on muscle growth, the formulators of ISO MASS felt that including a NO complex in the formula was critical. NO boosters are well known for their ability to increase muscle pumps. Why? NO allows the walls of blood vessels to expand, which increases blood flow and nutrient delivery to muscle cells. This means more of the muscle-building nutrients found in the ISO MASS formula will be delivered directly to your muscles so they can do their job and stimulate more growth.

A Precise Combination of Macronutrients

One of the most important aspects of a good lean gainer is the types and amounts of each of the three macronutrients: proteins, carbs, and fats. If you consume low-quality proteins, carbs, and fats, you’re going to make low-quality gains. On the other hand, high-quality protein sources, time-release carbs, and healthy fats are essential if you want to make the best gains possible. That’s why ISO MASS only uses the highest quality macronutrient sources.

Multiple Sources of High-Quality Protein

The ISO MASS protein complex delivers a precise blend of both fast- and slow-release proteins. This blend ensures a constant supply of amino acids to your muscles all day long. The fast-acting proteins, such as whey, provide an immediate spike in protein synthesis. The slow-release proteins, such as micellar casein, help maintain an elevated rate of protein synthesis over time. The combination of multiple protein sources keeps your body in a constant anabolic state, which means you’re always building up new muscle tissue instead of breaking it down!

Essential Fatty Acids (EFAs)

Although excessive fat intake can result in fat gains, you still need some fats in your diet to make the best muscle gains possible. More specifically, you must obtain the healthy essential fats from food or supplements because your body can’t make them. ISO MASS delivers a winning combination of healthy fats, such as medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs), conjugated linoleic acid (CLA), and flax oil. Research shows that these fat sources can reduce the activity of fat-storing enzymes, thereby resulting in greater gains in lean mass versus fat mass.

Time-Release Carbs

Protein is king when it comes to muscle growth, but don’t overlook carbs. If you’re looking to pack on lean mass, you must take in the right amounts and types of carbs each day. If your muscle glycogen stores (i.e., the form in which carbs are stored in muscles) aren’t fully loaded every day, you’re not tapping into your body’s full growth potential. If your muscles are loaded with carbs (i.e., glycogen), cell volume and protein synthesis will increase, and this means more muscle growth! Every serving of ISO MASS delivers 80 grams of time-release carbs for optimal delivery and storage in muscle tissue.

Covering All Muscle Growth Angles

Ultimate Nutrition didn’t leave anything to chance when formulating ISO MASS Xtreme. In addition to all the other ingredients and complexes in the formula, ISO MASS provides a full vitamin/mineral complex and digestive enzyme blend. Vitamins and minerals are essential for proper growth and function of nearly every cell in the human body, and the digestive enzymes ensure proper digestion and absorption of all the nutrients in ISO MASS.

ISO MASS: Your Answer for Gains in Lean Mass

Anyone looking to make quick top-quality gains in lean mass should definitely be using ISO MASS Xtreme, especially when you consider its impressive ingredient profile. Don’t sell yourself short by using an inferior gainer. ISO MASS conveniently covers all your musclebuilding supplement needs in one convenient formula, and on top of all that, it tastes great too!

Available in Chocolate Milk, Soft Vanilla Ice Cream, Strawberry Milk Shake, Cookies ‘;n’ Cream, Chocolate Peanut Butter and Iced Coffee flavors. Look for it at GNC, Bodybuilding.com and other fine retailers.