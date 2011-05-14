FOUAD ABIAD’S VIDEO BLOG!

May 14, 2011

FLEXONLINE.COM

In this week’s video blog, Fouad Abiad shares a portion of the seminar he gave at the Belleville Health and Fitness Expo. If you read his last blog, you know that public speaking was fear for Abiad and one he overcame in this video!

This video is packed with great diet and nutrition tips!

CLICK HERE FOR FOUAD’S VIDEO BLOG!