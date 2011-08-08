August 8, 2011

It¹s the decider; the money shot. In the modern era, contests are won from the back – more specifically, the back double-biceps pose – and nowhere is this more evident than at the Mr. Olympia. At clutch time, multiple-Sandow winners Lee Haney, Dorian Yates and Ronnie Coleman turned their backs to the audience to make it lights out, game over for the competition with a wide, thick back, separated and pockmarked with gnarly bumps and, in the case of the latter two, peeled-to-the-bone hams and glutes.

Heading into this year¹s Olympia, Phil Heath and Kai Greene possess, arguably, two of the best back doubles in the game. Each has loads of muscle and outrageous separation and striations in all the right places, making them the biggest threats to dethrone reigning champ Jay Cutler, who lacks their crisp details and will need to be at his all-time best if he is to become a five-time Mr. O. So on September 17, in that crucial first callout, all eyes will be on that moment when the competitors turn around, plant that back leg, raise their arms, settle in and squeeze the life out of the pose that just might decide who will be the last man standing.

