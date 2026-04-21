Craig Kirby had trials for some top soccer clubs in his teens and served his country in the British Army as an adult, but while he’s now approaching 50-years-of-age, the popular Instagrammer and Personal Trainer has no intentions of slowing down. Whether he’s working out in the gym or demonstrating his soccer skills with fun challenges, Kirby is all about longevity through activity, as he tells M&F.

How to Stay Fit Over 50: Craig Kirby’s Weekly Training Routine

Turning half-a-century in April, Craig Kirby still plays soccer in the Lancashire Amateur Premier Division for Wardle Football Club, and while he says it might be last full season, the avid athlete has no desire to hang up his boots. In fact, he was recently approached by the official England Over 50s football team, so staying in shape is a must. “I train in the gym at least six times a week,” he reveals. “I also play two football training sessions in the week and play eleven-a-side open age football on Saturdays, and veterans football on Sundays.”

That’s the kind of schedule that would tax individuals at any age, but for Kirby, it’s all about making the most of his abilities. This is why he’s also advocating for Age UK’s “Act Now, Age Better” campaign. Kirby, along with the charitable organization, hope to spread the message that physical activity is essential for enjoying greater mobility as we age. “I feel very lucky that my life leant me towards physical jobs,” Kirby tells M&F. “The Army, road worker, and gym owner.” Still, this fit Brit’s lifelong affection for activity is not always the norm, according to data obtained by Age UK. The charity’s research has revealed that school P.E. sessions often fill pupils with so much dread that millions decide to avoid being active as they become adults. “The new research shows that many mid-lifers are still held back by the emotional baggage of school-day P.E., with millions remembering feeling self-conscious about their body (40%) or being picked last for teams (40%),” explains Age UK.

Fortunately, inspirational mid-lifers like Craig Kirby are hoping to bring the fun back into getting fit. Kirby’s “footballat50” Instagram account has gained 25,000 followers and continues to grow, thanks to his vlogs, workouts, and soccer challenges like “keepy uppies” while holding kettle bells, or while trying to remove his kit.

How Craig Kirby Took Advantage of the Mental Health Benefits of Exercise

“I believe my training has pulled me through the darkest of times,” reflects Kirby. “I’m not sure if I’d be here right now without my training. It has taught me about myself as a person. I would recommend to anyone, who maybe hasn’t trained in a while, or is feeling sluggish, to get out there and try to be active. That’s a huge part of what Age UK’s ‘Act Now, Age Better’ campaign is all about, and something that I’m personally passionate about, too.”

Of course, you don’t have to play a 90-minute match to make a brave change. You could start simply by taking the stairs instead of the elevator, or by taking a walk instead of a drive. “Movement is our secret weapon to staying strong,” advises Age UK. “Building fitness, strength and balance now can act as a buffer against aging, helping us to stay independent longer.” When it comes to workouts, Kirby loves to crush his sessions. “I like muscular endurance, with weights or bodyweight,” he tells M&F. “And I still do a Bleep Test (also known as the FitnessGram Pacer Test) every week.”

How to Start Training Again After Years Off

As a qualified personal trainer, Kirby understands that everyone’s journey has a different starting point, however. “I always say to new clients, ‘you don’t start building a house by putting on the roof,’” he tells M&F. “Create solid foundations: start with one hour a week and make it part of your regular routine and then build on that. Enjoy the process, and if you truly want change, you must learn to stick to your plan, especially when you can’t be bothered. These moments are the ones that change your character. It’s easy to train when you’re feeling motivated, it’s the times that you aren’t which can make a big difference.”

Studies show that being consistently active leads to a 25% lower risk of death from any cause, and experts recommend 150-300 weekly minutes of moderately intense physical activity, or 75-150 minutes of vigorous exercise to stay in your prime. “Go for it,” encourages Kirby, hoping you’ll spend a little less time on the couch and rack up some extra minutes being active. “The health benefits both now, and in later life, are enormous. Football and exercise should always be about improving your mental and physical health, so it’s about understanding your body and reflecting regularly. You can’t put a price on health, and that’s something I always tell people who I train as a PT. I wouldn’t swap my journey for any amount of money.”

For more information on the “Act Now, Age Better” campaign, click here.

To follow Craig Kirby on Instagram, click here.