View this post on Instagram
Flew to Vegas to also come and support The Olympia, its competitors to say THANK YOU to a few of my close friends.. I have the honor to receive the prestigious ICON AWARD tonight on the Olympia stage. The health, fitness and bodybuilding universe is one that runs deep in my blood and bones and I'm fired up for the evolution we at @sevenbucksprod's are going to help usher in. And for the record I have no idea what the hell I'm doing with my fingers in this video as I'm counting down. Don't judge me I was moved by the fans insane hyped energy ?. #LuvUGuysBack #Grateful #ICONAward #MrOlympia ???
This past weekend, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson made an appearance at the Olympia Expo at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Saturday afternoon. He stopped by the Weider booth, and the place went wild. Thousands of fans flocked to the area to get a glimpse of the man himself. Take a look at this Instagram video posted by DJ to get a taste of just how many people came out to see him.
Check out our gallery of up close and personal shots of The Rock in the Weider booth at the 2016 Olympia >>
Later on Saturday night, The Rock was honored at Mr. Olympia when he received the "Man of the Century" ICON Award. During his speech, he also announced that his and Dany Garcia's production company, Seven Bucks Production, would partner with CBS Sports to broadcast the 2017 Mr. Olympia on live TV. Check out these highlights from his speech, which he posted on his Instagram.