This past weekend, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson made an appearance at the Olympia Expo at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Saturday afternoon. He stopped by the Weider booth, and the place went wild. Thousands of fans flocked to the area to get a glimpse of the man himself. Take a look at this Instagram video posted by DJ to get a taste of just how many people came out to see him.

Later on Saturday night, The Rock was honored at Mr. Olympia when he received the "Man of the Century" ICON Award. During his speech, he also announced that his and Dany Garcia's production company, Seven Bucks Production, would partner with CBS Sports to broadcast the 2017 Mr. Olympia on live TV. Check out these highlights from his speech, which he posted on his Instagram.