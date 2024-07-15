Here are the results for the IFBB Professional League Lenda Murray Atlanta Pro Supershow!

Figure Awards

1st place – 19 Cherish Richardson

2nd place- 18 Kristen Mcgregor

3rd place- 3 Zulfiya Bitiyeva

4th place – 15 Courtney Jacobs

5th place – 12 Stacey Steiner

Womens Physique

1st place – 29 Ana Harias

2nd place – 42 Amanda Machado

3rd place – 40 Lenka Ferencukova

4th place – 36 Autumn Swansen

5th place – 47 Romana Skotzen

Womens Bodybuilding

1st place – 74 Michaela Aycock

2nd place – 71 Selyka Givan

3rd place – 76 Sheena Ohlig

4th place – 75 Patti Hanson

5th place – 70 Victoria Dominguez

Bikini

1 – 64 Jasmine Gonzalez

2 – 65 Ashley Hampton

3 – 57 Mahsa Akbarimehr

4 – 59 Tamekia Carter

5 – 58 Rhoda Allie

Classic Physique

1 – 86 Bjay Carswell

2 – 87 Jarek Crew

3 – 90 Eddie Lusk

4 – 83 Anthony Barbera Iii

5 – 85 Terrence Bonds

Fitness

1 – 96 Michelle Fredua-Mensah

2 – 97 Amber Steffen

3 – 95 Annika Drescher

4 – 94 Anna Adams

212

1 – 135 Kerrith Bajjo

2 – 140 Bo Lewis

3 – 137 David Henry

4 – 136 Tristen Esco

5 – 132 Dougie Flexx

Wellness

1 – 104 Daniela Esquivel

2 – 109 Amanda Rezende

3 – 105 Melitza Guerrero

4 – 106 Briaunna Guthrie

5 – 99 Casey Goeckeritz Delong

Mens Physique

1 – 116 Sharif Reid

2 – 127 Chevy Phillips

3 – 124 Hossein Karimi

4 – 129 Puwanat Putoya

5 – 120 Charjo Grant

All photos provided by Chris Nicoll

You can follow Chris Nicoll on instagram Here!