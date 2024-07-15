28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
Here are the results for the IFBB Professional League Lenda Murray Atlanta Pro Supershow!
FLEX’s Coverage of the IFBB Professional League Lenda Murray Atlanta Pro Supershow is brought to you by Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals. Follow @hitechpharma for more information and all their latest updates and make sure to visit www.HiTechPharma.com NOW to shop the incredible lineup from the Hi-Tech family of brands!
For more up to date information on the IFBB Professional League Lenda Murray Atlanta Pro Supershow contest click here! and follow them on instagram here!
1st place – 19 Cherish Richardson
2nd place- 18 Kristen Mcgregor
3rd place- 3 Zulfiya Bitiyeva
4th place – 15 Courtney Jacobs
5th place – 12 Stacey Steiner
1st place – 29 Ana Harias
2nd place – 42 Amanda Machado
3rd place – 40 Lenka Ferencukova
4th place – 36 Autumn Swansen
5th place – 47 Romana Skotzen
1st place – 74 Michaela Aycock
2nd place – 71 Selyka Givan
3rd place – 76 Sheena Ohlig
4th place – 75 Patti Hanson
5th place – 70 Victoria Dominguez
1 – 64 Jasmine Gonzalez
2 – 65 Ashley Hampton
3 – 57 Mahsa Akbarimehr
4 – 59 Tamekia Carter
5 – 58 Rhoda Allie
1 – 86 Bjay Carswell
2 – 87 Jarek Crew
3 – 90 Eddie Lusk
4 – 83 Anthony Barbera Iii
5 – 85 Terrence Bonds
1 – 96 Michelle Fredua-Mensah
2 – 97 Amber Steffen
3 – 95 Annika Drescher
4 – 94 Anna Adams
1 – 135 Kerrith Bajjo
2 – 140 Bo Lewis
3 – 137 David Henry
4 – 136 Tristen Esco
5 – 132 Dougie Flexx
1 – 104 Daniela Esquivel
2 – 109 Amanda Rezende
3 – 105 Melitza Guerrero
4 – 106 Briaunna Guthrie
5 – 99 Casey Goeckeritz Delong
1 – 116 Sharif Reid
2 – 127 Chevy Phillips
3 – 124 Hossein Karimi
4 – 129 Puwanat Putoya
5 – 120 Charjo Grant
Visit the Wings of Strength website Here for More Coverage!
All photos provided by Chris Nicoll