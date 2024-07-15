Here are the results for the IFBB Professional League Lenda Murray Atlanta Pro Supershow!

Figure Awards

1st place – 19 Cherish Richardson

Cherish Richardson
2nd place- 18 Kristen Mcgregor

Kristen Mcgregor
3rd place- 3 Zulfiya Bitiyeva

Zulfiya Bitiyeva
4th place – 15 Courtney Jacobs

Courtney Jacobs
5th place – 12 Stacey Steiner

Stacey Steiner
Womens Physique

1st place – 29 Ana Harias

Ana Harias
2nd place – 42 Amanda Machado

2 - 42 Amanda Machado
3rd place – 40 Lenka Ferencukova

3 - 40 Lenka Ferencukova
4th place – 36 Autumn Swansen

4 - 36 Autumn Swansen
5th place – 47 Romana Skotzen

5 - 47 Romana Skotzen
Womens Bodybuilding

1st place – 74 Michaela Aycock

1 - 74 Michaela Aycock
2nd place – 71 Selyka Givan

2 - 71 Selyka Givan
3rd place – 76 Sheena Ohlig

3 - 76 Sheena Ohlig
4th place – 75 Patti Hanson

4 - 75 Patti Hanson
5th place – 70 Victoria Dominguez

5 - 70 Victoria Dominguez
Bikini

1 – 64 Jasmine Gonzalez

1 - 64 Jasmine Gonzalez
2 – 65 Ashley Hampton

2 - 65 Ashley Hampton
3 – 57 Mahsa Akbarimehr

3 - 57 Mahsa Akbarimehr
4 – 59 Tamekia Carter

4 - 59 Tamekia Carter
5 – 58 Rhoda Allie

5 - 58 Rhoda Allie
Classic Physique

1 – 86 Bjay Carswell

1 - 86 Bjay Carswell
2 – 87 Jarek Crew

2 - 87 Jarek Crew
3 – 90 Eddie Lusk

3 - 90 Eddie Lusk
4 – 83 Anthony Barbera Iii

4 - 83 Anthony Barbera Iii
5 – 85 Terrence Bonds

5 - 85 Terrence Bonds
Fitness

1 – 96 Michelle Fredua-Mensah

1 - 96 Michelle Fredua-Mensah
2 – 97 Amber Steffen

2 - 97 Amber Steffen
3 – 95 Annika Drescher

3 - 95 Annika Drescher
4 – 94 Anna Adams

4 - 94 Anna Adams
212

1 – 135 Kerrith Bajjo

1 - 135 Kerrith Bajjo
2 – 140 Bo Lewis

2 - 140 Bo Lewis
3 – 137 David Henry

3 - 137 David Henry
4 – 136 Tristen Esco

4 - 136 Tristen Esco
5 – 132 Dougie Flexx

5 - 132 Dougie Flexx
Wellness

1 – 104 Daniela Esquivel

1 - 104 Daniela Esquivel
2 – 109 Amanda Rezende

2 - 109 Amanda Rezende
3 – 105 Melitza Guerrero

3 - 105 Melitza Guerrero
4 – 106 Briaunna Guthrie

4 - 106 Briaunna Guthrie
5 – 99 Casey Goeckeritz Delong

5 - 99 Casey Goeckeritz Delong
Mens Physique

1 – 116 Sharif Reid

1 - 116 Sharif Reid
2 – 127 Chevy Phillips

2 - 127 Chevy Phillips
3 – 124 Hossein Karimi

3 - 124 Hossein Karimi
4 – 129 Puwanat Putoya

4 - 129 Puwanat Putoya
5 – 120 Charjo Grant

5 - 120 Charjo Grant
All photos provided by Chris Nicoll

You can follow Chris Nicoll on instagram Here!
