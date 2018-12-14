Shawn Ray on the 2018 Olympia and the State of Bodybuilding

Flex Lewis Moving Up to the Open Class

That would be the smartest move he’s ever made. He’s young enough to do it, and the competition in the open division is weak. Once you get outside of the top five, it’s a crapshoot of guys who are very inconsistent. The veterans live in the top five, and it doesn’t change very often. However, I think Flex could climb into the top five of the Olympia on his first attempt if he continues to look and resemble the 212-pound bodybuilder who’s gotten seven consecutive Olympia titles. If he competed this year, Flex would have been fighting for top four, and dollar for dollar, that’s where he should be. I’d rather be in the top five against the best bodybuilders in the world than No. 1 against bodybuilders who can’t stand on the Olympia stage in the open division. That’s why I’m glad there was no 212 division for me. When people talk about my career, they have to talk about me being the best in the world, not the best in a division. I think it’s time that Flex proves himself on that scale. He’s ready for it.