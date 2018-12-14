Chris Nicoll / M+F Magazine

Shawn Ray on the 2018 Olympia and the State of Bodybuilding

Bodybuilding legend Shawn Ray gives his final thoughts on the most surprising Olympia Weekend in recent memory.

The dust has settled at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, and the 2018 Olympia is in the record books. It’s safe to say that things didn’t go as planned. New champions were crowned, legacies came to an end, and the crowd was brought to its feet for reasons it didn’t see coming. We caught up with Hall of Fame bodybuilder and Olympia webcast commentator Shawn Ray to get his insight on what went right, what went wrong, and what’s on the horizon for the greatest bodybuilders in the world.

Shawn Rhoden Winning the Sandow

The judges definitely got the decision right. After seeing Shawn Rhoden at pre-judging, and then seeing Phil Heath, I knew that Rhoden was the guy to beat. In fact, if I were a betting man, I would have made a lot of money at the tables. Phil Heath’s midsection, like that of a lot of Mr. Olympia champions, has progressively gotten worse. It started with Dorian Yates, it continued with Ronnie Coleman, it wasn’t a good look for Jay Cutler in his last attempts at the Mr. Olympia title, and now here we are with Phil Heath.

The Judges Making the Right Call

If this sport is going to survive, then the judges have to stick by their rules when they say they’re going to do something. At this year’s Mr. Olympia, people were expecting more of the same. That didn’t happen. The judges were commended for making the right call when Rhoden got a standing ovation. This was one decision that nobody is complaining about except Phil Heath. I think Phil was more caught up with trying to make history than competing with somebody like Shawn, who probably wasn’t on his radar. In time, I believe Phil will be able to recognize why he lost, how he lost, whom he lost to, and accept that Shawn Rhoden is a worthy champion.

Mamdouh Elssbiay Moving Down to Sixth

Big Ramy played the size game. Often, big guys who lift heavy weights don’t want to give up their hard-earned muscle, and in return, a smaller guy can beat them if he’s more conditioned. Shawn Rhoden won that show with his conditioning. Big Ramy was just big. Saturday night he looked a little better, but by then it was too little too late. This is a sport of “bigorexia” for many bodybuilders. If Big Ramy is going to be a contender for the title in the future, he will probably need to be 15 to 20 pounds lighter.

Flex Lewis Moving Up to the Open Class

That would be the smartest move he’s ever made. He’s young enough to do it, and the competition in the open division is weak. Once you get outside of the top five, it’s a crapshoot of guys who are very inconsistent. The veterans live in the top five, and it doesn’t change very often. However, I think Flex could climb into the top five of the Olympia on his first attempt if he continues to look and resemble the 212-pound bodybuilder who’s gotten seven consecutive Olympia titles. If he competed this year, Flex would have been fighting for top four, and dollar for dollar, that’s where he should be. I’d rather be in the top five against the best bodybuilders in the world than No. 1 against bodybuilders who can’t stand on the Olympia stage in the open division. That’s why I’m glad there was no 212 division for me. When people talk about my career, they have to talk about me being the best in the world, not the best in a division. I think it’s time that Flex proves himself on that scale. He’s ready for it.

Shawn Rhoden’s Personality

Shawn Rhoden is a very quiet individual, soft-spoken, never really seeking the limelight. He’s not flashy like Phil Heath. We can’t expect him to go out and become somebody that he’s not simply because he has a medal around his neck. Shawn’s got a million followers on Instagram. He’s doing OK. I don’t think Shawn’s going to wind up being anybody except who we already know him to be. He’s fulfilled his dream of becoming Mr. Olympia—and that’s enough.

Breon Ansley’s Classic Win

There was nobody else that I was giving that Classic Physique O title to. It was a very good lineup, but Breon was just better. Hell, he could give Flex Lewis a run for his money. If he gets bored with what he’s doing right now, Breon could move into the 212 division. That would be my advice to him if I were his trainer. Put some weight on, beef it up, and take it to the next level. The financial reward is better in the 212 division than it is in classic physique, so he could actually graduate, make more money, and become the next 212 champion.

Roelly Winklaar Moving Up to Third

Not too long ago we were talking about how big Roelly’s waist was and how smooth he was, but he’s making those corrections, and he’s getting rewarded for it. He needs to continue working on refinement and detail. Roelly Winklaar is capable of winning a future Olympia because he’s beaten everybody up there except Phil. He’s also proven that he’s a fan favorite by winning the first-ever People’s Champion award.

The Shift Toward Aesthetics in the Open Class

Arnold Schwarzenegger went on record a couple of years ago as saying that the abdominal situation was a major problem in bodybuilding, and we had to find a solution. He, along with IFBB Pro League president Jim Manion, had a sit-down conversation about the midsection issue, and athletes across the board have been continually warned. I think there was a loud and clear message that this is not going to be tolerated, and Phil is a victim of it. He was in shape in most other areas, but the midsection is a large portion of your body, and it’s a focal point that’s tied in to all the front and side poses. If the abs aren’t right, goodnight. 

Open Class

1. Shawn Rhoden
2. Phil Heath
3. Roelly Winklaar
4. William Bonac
5. Brandon Curr

Women’s Physique

1. Shanique Grant
2. Natália Abraham Coelho
3. Daniely Castilho
4. Jennifer Taylor
5. Heather Grace

Men’s Physique

1. Brandon Hendrickson
2. Raymont Edmonds
3. Ryan Terry
4. Jeremy Buendia
5. Andre Ferguson

Bikini Olympia

1. Angelica Teixeira
2. Lauralie Chapados
3. Janet Layug
4. Elisa Pecini
5. Ashley Kaltwasse

 

212 Olympia

1. Flex Lewis
2. Derek Lunsford
3. Kamal Elgargni
4. Ahmad Ashkanani
5. Jose Raymon

Figure Olympia

1. Cydney Gillon
2. Candice Lewis Carter
3. Nadia Wyatt
4. Jessica Reyes Padilla
5. Carly Starling Horrell

Fitness Olympia

1. Whitney Jones
2. Ryall Graber
3. Myriam Capes
4. Missy Farrell
5. Bethany Wagner

Classic Physique

1. Breon Ansley
2. Chris Bumstead
3. George Peterson
4. Henri-Pierre Ano
5. Arash Rahbar

