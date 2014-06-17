60Seconds_Header-logo

episode 18 with play buttonEpisode 18

What's the best triceps routine for big gains?

 

 

 

Episode 17 with play buttonEpisode 17

What exercises should I do to build a more massive back?

 

 

 

Episode 16 with play buttonEpisode 16

If "abs are made in the kitchen", do I still need to train them?

 

 

Episode 15Episode 15

How do I pack on muscle mass while staying lean?

 

 

 

Episode 14 with play buttonEpisode 14

Is it best to do cardio before my first meal?

 

 

 

Episode 13 with play buttonEpisode 13

Should I do cardio before or after weight training?

 

 

 

Episode 12 with button

Episode 12

How often should I change up my workout routine?

 

 

 

Episode 11 with play buttonEpisode 11

What are your favorite serratus exercises?

 

 

 

Episode 10 with play buttonEpisode 10

Should I do high or low reps for huge gains?

 

 

 

Episode 9 with play buttonEpisode 9

How do I add maximum size to my arms?

 

 

 

episode 8 with play buttonEpisode 8

Do I need post-workout nutrition to build muscle?

 

 

 

Episode 7 with buttonEpisode 7

How can I get my stubborn calves to grow?

 

 

 

Dumbbell vs barbell play button

Episode 6

Are dumbbell presses or barbell presses better for maximum chest development?

 

 

Video 5 with play buttonEpisode 5

Should I do decline presses for a bigger chest?

 

 

 

Episode 4 with play button

Episode 4

How Can I Add More Size to My Biceps?

 

 

 

Episode 3 with play buttonEpisode 3

Is Traditional Bodybuilding-Style Training Outdated?

 

 

 

60 Seconds Episode 2 Play Button

Episode 2

Should I Incorporate Crossfit-Style Training?

 

 

 

60 seconds to fit with play buttonEpisode 1

Should I Use the "If It Fits Your Macros (IIFYM)" Method of Dieting?

 

 

   

learn more about the series

 

 

 