Anna Kournikova's Post-twins Workout

Former professional tennis player Anna Kournikova shocked the world when she announced that she and longtime boyfriend Enrique Iglesias had welcomed not one, but two babies into the world.

Kournikova reportedly gave birth to fraternal twins Nicholas and Lucy on Dec. 16, 2017. Leading up to the birth, there had been no photographic evidence of the private couple's pregnancy, so the twins' arrival was a surprise to everyone.

Now, a little over one month since giving birth, Kournikova posted a workout video captioned, "#monday #backatit".



In the video above, the super-fit star performs a modified bird dog with leg extension sans any semblance of a post-baby bump.

Her impressive physique has us all awe-struck, so hopefully she shares more of the workouts that keep her looking incredible.