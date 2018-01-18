WWE's Naomi Talks Preparing for the 'Royal Rumble' and 'Mixed Match Challenge'

Naomi is ready for the Royal Rumble to "Feel the Glow".

The former WWE Smackdown Women's Champion (and Total Divas star) has already been announced as a competitor in next week's women-only Royal Rumble match, at which she'll face off against 29 other competitors for a chance at the Smackdown Women's Champion title.

Is she ready?

"This is my first Rumble ever, so I feel like I'm as prepared as I can be," Naomi told Muscle & Fitness. "I feel like there's nothing you could do to prepare you for the unexpected. It's every woman for herself. You can't trust anyone."

Having said that, she does have a bit of a game plan. "You've got to be swift and watch your back," she says. "I'm focused on countering getting dumped out the best way I can."

Royal Rumble matches are notorious for surprise entrants, and the women's match most likely won't be any different. Naomi is clearly excited by that prospect. "There's a lot of women who I hope will return. They've just inspired me throughout the years and have come up through the eras, and I'm super-stoked about it." Her wish list: Iconic WWE superstars like Lita, Trish Stratus, Molly Holly, and Beth Phoenix.

Of course, the Royal Rumble isn't the only match for which Naomi is getting ready. She's also a part of WWE's Mixed Match Challenge, and her partner is none other than her real-life husband, Jimmy Uso. Naomi is confident that their chemistry outside of the ring will pay dividends during their matches: "No one has the chemistry that we have, just being a husband and wife, and literally living with each other day in and day out. Normally, I think of things before it's even said—no one else in this competition has that. And I think we have a huge advantage over everyone else.

"We've been doing this for eight years together, so we've got everything on lock. We've got this competition on lock."

Ultimately, Naomi couldn't be happier that the Women's Revolution is still going strong. "I'm so happy to be a part of it, and grateful to be here. This is the best time to be a part of this business, especially as a women, because we've had so many barriers. We're finally being recognized and getting the respect that's owed and that we worked so hard for."

p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 15.0px Arial; -webkit-text-stroke: #000000}

span.s1 {font-kerning: none}

The Royal Rumble will stream live around the world on Sunday, January 28 at 7 p.m. ET on WWE Network.