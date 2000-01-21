Sponsored Content

Every year Quest gives away a huge prize package to one lucky Superfan. This year the super prize is bigger than ever, including a lifetime supply of Quest Bars, a special trip for two to Los Angeles, a party held in their honor at the Quest Headquarters, and a whole lot more. Excited yet?!

Quest’s CMO Nicholas J. Robinson says the Joy Remetta Superfan Contest is named after, “A woman who held us to a higher standard and inspired everyone around her to be the best version of themselves.” Check out the video below for more information on nominating someone for the Joy Remetta Superfan Contest.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=5HFZdFKM-bY