Hale Berry was a guest on the first The Tamsen Show podcast and made headlines for revealing that she takes testosterone. But why is the talented actor on this treatment? And how is it benefitting her? M&F takes a look.

Journalist and writer, Tamsen Fedal had a true Hollywood heavyweight as her first guest in the form of Halle Berry, who is looking fit at age 58, and was willing to share some very personal information in order to help other women as they age. Apparently, Berry first learned about perimenopause (the body’s transition leading to menopause) when she suffered from dry vagina syndrome, and dry eyes and mouth. Initially, she had been under the impression that these symptoms could signpost herpes, but while her doctor confirmed that not to be the case, they were unable to give her a precise diagnosis.

Berry says this sent her “down the rabbit hole.” The star says she began doing her own investigations to find some answers. “That got me on my journey,” she explains of figuring out that perimenopause was the true cause of her discomfort.

Why Do Women In Menopause Take Testosterone?

While most people think of testosterone as a male hormone, women also produce it in their ovaries and adrenal glands. In addition to it’s muscle building effects, testosterone is also responsible for bone health, energy levels, and libido. But as women approach menopause, testosterone production declines. For some people such as Berry, testosterone replacement therapy is a lifeline. “I started taking testosterone,” shared the Oscar winning actor. “Ignorantly I thought, ‘I’m not trying to grow hair on my chest,’” sharing her initial reservations. “Did you notice a difference with it?” Asked Fadal. “I do,” she confirmed. The sentiment was echoed by the host who is also successfully taking the hormone. “My libido is back,” said Berry. “And I have more energy.”

Halle Berry Rediscovered Her Libido With Testosterone

Testosterone has helped many women to rediscover their libido during the perimenopause and menopause. Also, since low testosterone is linked to feeling low, supplementing is thought to enhance mood and wellbeing, increase energy, reduce fatigue, all while maintaining muscle mass and bone health. Testosterone is a controlled substance however, so you should always seek medical advice, and depending on individual circumstances, it is not suitable for everyone. Berry has appropriately earned a ton of praise for her openness and for raising awareness around women’s health.

