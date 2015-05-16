15 Exercises for Massive Forearms
Build Popeye-sized arms and take your strength to a new level.
Serves 4
1 carrot, shredded
½ cup bean sprouts
½ small cucumber, cut into matchsticks
3 green onions, sliced
¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro
1 ½ cups cooked jasmine rice
7 oz. (½ package) light firm tofu, drained and cut into matchsticks
12 Boston lettuce leaves
12 tsp. low-fat, low-sodium bottled peanut sauce (such as Mr. Spice Thai Peanut Sauce), divided, plus extra for serving
Directions:
1. Combine carrot, bean sprouts, cucumber, green onions and cilantro in a medium bowl. Divide vegetable mixture, rice and tofu evenly among lettuce leaves. Drizzle filling with 1 tsp. peanut sauce, each.
2. Fold the top and bottom of lettuce leaves, roll and place seam-side down on a serving plate.
3. Serve with additional peanut sauce for dipping, if desired.
NUTRITION FACTS (per three-roll serving): 158 calories, 8 g protein, 24 g carbs, 3 g fat, 2 g fiber, 3 g sugar, 345 mg sodium