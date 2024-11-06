Enchant Brands, a trailblazer in the nutrition powders industry, is delighted to introduce its innovative line of protein and collagen shake powders, thoughtfully crafted to meet the unique health and wellness needs of women. With a mission to revolutionize the category by addressing the industry’s top unmet need for delicious nutrition, Enchant Brands is set to transform the way women enjoy their nutritional supplements.

Traditionally, consumers have been advised to mask the taste of collagen and plant proteins in coffee, milkshakes, and complex smoothies. Enchant Brands is redefining this experience with its convenient just-add-water preparation, making it simpler than ever for women to savor the nutritional benefits of protein and collagen through delectable, chef-inspired recipes. The brand offers a variety of USDA Organic, Plant-based, Gluten-Free, and Dairy-Free options, ensuring inclusivity for diverse dietary preferences.

The Enchant Brands product lineup features an array of irresistible flavors, each meticulously crafted with Enchant’s signature ingredients, selected for their exceptional taste and nutrient density. The Organic Plant Protein powder is available in flavors such as Double Chocolate Peanut Butter, made with Dutch cocoa renowned for its rich aroma, sourced from the valleys of the Bergamo Alps, and peanut flour derived from U.S.-grown organic peanuts, processed through an all-natural method. Each serving delivers 20 grams of organic protein, offering a delicious and nutritious option for health-conscious women seeking superior taste.

For those interested in the benefits of collagen, Enchant presents Grass-Fed Collagen Peptides, expertly blended with creamers from avocado oil powder and natural flavors like strawberry and banana powders. These shakes provide 20 grams of grass-fed collagen peptides per serving, delivering a creamy and flavorful experience with just 140 calories in an easy, just-add-water preparation.

“Enchant Brands is more than just a nutrition company; it’s a movement to make healthy living accessible and enjoyable for everyone,” stated Lubo Zhotev, Co-Founder of Enchant Brands. “Our just-add-water shakes are a game-changer, offering a simple and delicious way to incorporate essential nutrients into your daily routine. We are excited to bring this innovation to consumers and help them achieve their health and wellness goals.”

Enchant Brands’ products will be available on enchantbrands.com and Amazon starting in January 2025. The brand offers free shipping on all orders, providing a convenient way for consumers to stock up on their favorite flavors.

For more information about Enchant Brands and its range of protein and collagen shakes, visit enchantbrands.com. Stay updated on new product launches, special offers, and more by subscribing to the brand’s newsletter and following them on social media.

