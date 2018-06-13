Brian Klutch

Nutrition

The Best Veggie Chips, Ranked by Taste and Nutrition

Which vegetable chip tastes best? And which is healthiest? The M&F staff is on the case.

Muscle &amp; Fitness Senior Editor Shawn Donnelly thumbnail by
Brian Klutch
View Gallery (5)

The next time you’re craving a salty, crunchy snack, sidestep the Doritos and Lay’s and reach for a vegetable chip. “Chips made from things like sweet potatoes, kale, and jicama typically have a lot more vitamins and minerals than regular potato chips or corn chips,” says Jennifer Agustines, R.D., of Tampa, FL. “They’re a really good option between meals.

Of course, calories and carbs can still add up quickly, so watch your portion size. It’s better to pour out 10 to 12 chips on a plate, rather than eat straight from the bag. If you’re dipping them, go with salsa, guac, hummus, or plain Greek yogurt with spices. As for taste, M&F staffers sampled five vegetable chips and rated them from 1 (gross) to 5 (delicious). Here are the findings.

The Dietician's Favorites

  1. Rhythm Superfoods Beet Chips: Naked
  2. Brad’s Veggie Chips Kale
  3. Siete Sea Salt
  4. Jica Chips Chili Lime
  5. Terra Mediterranean
The Best Veggie Chips, Ranked by Taste and Nutrition
icon_grid_24 close
1 of 5
close
1 of 5
Terra Mediterranean

M&F Taste Rating: 4.47

Made from sweet potatoes, parsnips, and yuca, these earned the highest score ever from the M&F Taste Council. But the dietitian was less impressed. She advised sticking with Terra’s Original chips.

 

2 of 5
Siete Sea Salt

M&F Taste Rating:  3.73

Staffers liked this grain-free tortilla chip a lot. “Very salty and yummy,” marketing director Jordana Biancosino says. The dietitian approved as well. “It has chia seeds, which are a good source of omega-3s,” Agustines says.

3 of 5
Jica Chips Chili Lime

M&F Taste Rating: 3.33

Made with real slices of jicama (HEE-ka-ma), these baked chips received solid marks. “Intense flavor,” intern Dylan White says. The dietitian liked it, too. “It’s got a lot of fiber,” Agustines says.

4 of 5
Rhythm Superfoods Beet Chips: Naked

M&F Taste Rating:  2.60

These beet chips were loathed by some and loved by others. “Crunchy and sweet,” digital photo editor Jackie Friedman says. And the dietitian praised their low calories and high potassium.

 

 

5 of 5
Brad’s Veggie Chips Kale

M&F Taste Rating: 1.93

We won’t sugarcoat it: People didn’t like these. “They taste like raw vegetables,” copy editor Jeff Tomko says. But the dietitian dug them. “Eat as many as you want,” Agustines says. “It’s kale. It’s good for you.

 

Topics:
Comments