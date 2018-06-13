The Best Veggie Chips, Ranked by Taste and Nutrition

The next time you’re craving a salty, crunchy snack, sidestep the Doritos and Lay’s and reach for a vegetable chip. “Chips made from things like sweet potatoes, kale, and jicama typically have a lot more vitamins and minerals than regular potato chips or corn chips,” says Jennifer Agustines, R.D., of Tampa, FL. “They’re a really good option between meals.”

Of course, calories and carbs can still add up quickly, so watch your portion size. It’s better to pour out 10 to 12 chips on a plate, rather than eat straight from the bag. If you’re dipping them, go with salsa, guac, hummus, or plain Greek yogurt with spices. As for taste, M&F staffers sampled five vegetable chips and rated them from 1 (gross) to 5 (delicious). Here are the findings.

The Dietician's Favorites