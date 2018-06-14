3 Healthy Waffle Recipes for Any Time of Day

Lew Robertson / Getty

With the right nutritious ingredients, these waffle-based recipes can be delicious and healthy.

by MS, RD
We know: When you think of waffles, you think of Eggos or greasy diner fare—not nutritious morsels that can help you hold on to your abs. But classifying waffles as just a cheat food or last-resort breakfast on the fly is plain unfair.

The fact is, with your waffle maker you can prepare many nutrient-dense gourmet dishes that barely resemble the doughy disks you grew up eating. Try these recipes and you’ll make waffles a cornerstone of your diet—yet still look so good, no one will be the wiser.

1. Tex-Mex Chicken Waffles

Griddle up these Tex-Mex waffles with some canned chili and ground chicken.

Get the recipe here

2. Hawaiian Pizza Waffles

Leftover waffles can be reheated in a waffle iron in just 30 seconds.

Get the recipe here

3. Smoked Fish Waffled Panini

High-protein Hawaiian Pizza Waffles make a nutritious lunch.

Get the recipe here

