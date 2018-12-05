A Guide to Drinking Alcohol on the Keto Diet

Jonathon Davison / EyeEm / Getty

Alcohol gets a bad rap in the keto world, especially when you’re pumping daily iron—after all, a bottle of high carbs and empty calories doesn’t mix well when you’re trying to maintain daily ketosis. However, that doesn’t have to be the case, because you can still meet your fellow gym goers at the bar and knock back a few smart drinking choices. And yes, moderation is key because your alcohol tolerance is lower when you’re on the keto diet (on the bright side, your nights out will also get a lot cheaper).

So, play it smart with this comprehensive keto-based guide to alcohol. We'll help you curb carbs and see serious gym results, all while enjoying yourself every now and again. 

Beer

A cold brew or two won’t give you that extra midsection jiggle. But the key is to stick to our low-carb favorites:

Miller Lite: 96 calories, 3.2g carbs

Bud Light: 110 calories, 6.6g carbs

Rolling Rock Green Light: 92 calories, 2.4g carbs

Coors Light: 102 calories, 5g carbs 

Corona Light: 99 calories, 5g carbs

Bonus: Knocking back a cold one can have other health benefits, too. One study demonstrated that a beer could aid in post-workout hydration just as well as water. And another one indicated that moderate beer consumption (12 ounces a day) could potentially lower the risk of a heart attack. 

Wine

Wine doesn’t just pair well with a slab of protein; it’s healthy for you, too. When you must choose, opt for red wine because it contains resveratrol, an antioxidant that promotes heart health and is lower in carbs than white wine.

Red Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon: 120 calories, 3.8g carbs

Pinot Noir: 121 calories, 4g carbs

Merlot: 120 calories, 3.7g carbs 

 *Per 5 oz. serving

White wine lovers, stick with the drier whites (Sauvignon Blanc and Champagne) because they contain fewer carbs than the sweet whites (Moscato and Riesling). And white wine has its own set of health benefits, like warding off stress hormones.

White Wine

Chardonnay: 118 calories, 3.7g carbs

Champagne: 96 calories, 1.5g carbs

Sauvignon Blanc: 122 calories, 2.7g carbs

*Per 5 oz. serving

Liquor

Brandy, whiskey, vodka, cognac, and tequila are 100% keto-friendly—when they’re not mixed with anything. While imbibing on some of these liquors in their pure form may make your stomach churn, they will save you the carbs, since each choice contains zero grams.

Whisky: 70 calories, 0g carbs

Vodka: 64 calories, 0g carbs

Tequila: 64 calories, 0g carbs

Brandy: 65 calories, 0g carbs

Rum: 64 calories, 0g carbs

*Per 1.5 oz serving

If you choose to take a shot of whiskey, know that it contains ellagic acid, which controls how much glucose is being released from your liver. It will help keep your blood sugar in check when drinking in moderation. As for tequila, it will help maintain your gut’s integrity because it contains fructans, which are prebiotics that stimulate the growth of probiotics.

Mixers

From syrups to sodas and juices, mixers will make your carbs swing upward—hitting the pause button on ketosis. When you want to mix and stay in the keto state of mind, consider these lighter options:

Club Soda: 0 calories, 0g carbs

Diet Tonic Water: 0 calories, 0g carbs

Diet Soda (Pepsi/Coke): 0 calories, 0g carbs

Diet Cranberry Juice: 5 calories, 2g carbs (8 oz.)

If you were big on the syrups before you went keto, try using Stevia or Torani sugar-free syrups. This will allow you to have a skinny version of a margarita or mojito.  

Pre-made Alcohol Options

Save yourself the time and frustration of planning out a keto-friendly drink by purchasing low-carb and sugar-free alcohol options. So, the next time you run to the liquor store, keep an eye out for the following:

  • The Skinnygirl line offers low-carb options, ranging from wine and vodka, to a margarita mix.
  • Cense wine by Weight Watchers has a white and a rosé that sit around 80 calories and contain 3 grams of carbs.
  • Be Mixed is a line of cocktail mixers that are all-natural, zero-calorie, and sugar-free. They also have a low carb count at just 5 grams.
  • RSVP Skinnies are individual packets of various mixers that are low in carbs and are made with natural ingredients. Just add a packet to a vodka soda.
