A Guide to Drinking Alcohol on the Keto Diet

Alcohol gets a bad rap in the keto world, especially when you’re pumping daily iron—after all, a bottle of high carbs and empty calories doesn’t mix well when you’re trying to maintain daily ketosis. However, that doesn’t have to be the case, because you can still meet your fellow gym goers at the bar and knock back a few smart drinking choices. And yes, moderation is key because your alcohol tolerance is lower when you’re on the keto diet (on the bright side, your nights out will also get a lot cheaper).

So, play it smart with this comprehensive keto-based guide to alcohol. We'll help you curb carbs and see serious gym results, all while enjoying yourself every now and again.