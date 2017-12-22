Healthy Recipes
Low-carb Comfort Food: Turkey Meatloaf With Baked Potatoes
Serve up your favorite holiday fare—without all the carbs and calories with this tasty entree.
Slash the fat and calorie count of this classic comfort food by using lean ground turkey breast.
Turkey Meatloaf With Baked Potatoes Servings: 4
You'll need
- 1 lb. lean ground turkey breast
- 1 tbsp onion, finely chopped
- 1 tbsp red pepper, chopped
- 1 tbsp green pepper, chopped
- 2 tsp parsley, finely chopped
- 1/8 tsp sea salt
- 4 pinches black pepper
- 1 egg white
- 6-oz. can tomato paste
- 4 medium potatoes (about 6 oz total)
Directions
1. Preheat broiler on medium.
2. Preheat oven to 4500. Combine all ingredients through egg white, then blend in 2 oz tomato paste.
3. Pour mixture into a baking pan and shape; top with remaining tomato paste.
4. Bake uncovered for 25 minutes or until center reaches 1550.
5. Meanwhile, slice open potatoes lengthwise and wrap in foil. bake for 25–30 minutes or until soft in the center. Serve with meatloaf.