Low-carb Comfort Food: Turkey Meatloaf With Baked Potatoes

Directions

1. Preheat broiler on medium.

2. Preheat oven to 4500. Combine all ingredients through egg white, then blend in 2 oz tomato paste.

3. Pour mixture into a baking pan and shape; top with remaining tomato paste.

4. Bake uncovered for 25 minutes or until center reaches 1550.

5. Meanwhile, slice open potatoes lengthwise and wrap in foil. bake for 25–30 minutes or until soft in the center. Serve with meatloaf.