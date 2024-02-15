Pre-workout is a staple supplement for many gym-goers, especially when your motivation to train is running on empty. A quality pre-workout can provide the energy, endurance, focus, and support you need to crush your workout from start to finish.

PERFORMIX Supercharged Preworkout is formulated with high-quality, clinically proven ingredients, like Oceanix™ Spanish Algae, Alpha GPC, 320mg of caffeine, and more. This powerful formula delivers energy, endurance, and muscle recovery support, without the jitters or GMOs.

The liquid capsule design promotes immediate release and long-lasting effects of energy and focus, preventing the dreaded afternoon slump that often follows other pre-workout supplements.

Flavor and convenience meet in PERFORMIX Supercharged Preworkout. The portable, single-dose capsules are coated in a delicious Blue Raspberry flavor, so you can ditch the bulky powder tub and shaker bottle.

Ingredients Spotlight: Clean, Consistent Energy

AlphaSize®

An advanced choline compound that can enhance brain metabolism to improve focus, memory, cognitive response, and sports performance. Choline enhances the secretion of human growth hormone (HGH) which aids in regulating basal metabolism. Athletes utilize this supplement for its increase in power and production output potential, as well as its capability to heighten the “mind-muscle” connection.

Oceanix

A unique, clean-label phytoplankton that is sustainably sourced from the ocean. Meeting the rising demand for natural, non-GMO, and vegan supplements, Oceanix contains highly active antioxidant enzymes, including superoxide dismutase (SOD), as well as essential fatty acids, vitamins, amino acids, and minerals.

In a human pilot trial, Oceanix displayed potential benefits for physical performance and an increased physiological response against oxidative stress to aid recovery, all from just a small 25mg, once-a-day dose.

Caffeine

Caffeine is a thermogenic, meaning it is a molecule that stimulates the process of thermogenesis in the body. As such, caffeine helps our body to metabolize and burn fat.

TeaCrine®

When paired with caffeine, TeaCrine reduces the edginess (shaky hands, jitters) some people feel when consuming caffeine.

Dynamine™

Dynamine is an alkaloid similar to caffeine, known for aiding energy, focus, and muscle oxygenation. It promotes alertness akin to a morning coffee, but also supports muscle oxygen absorption, potentially accelerating performance improvements and faster results. Dynamine stands out for its nootropic effects, fostering mental clarity without the common crash as the effect subsides.

This is sponsored content. M&F is not endorsing the websites or products listed in this article.