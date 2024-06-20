If you take supplements regularly you know firsthand they are an investment in your health. Not only do you invest your hard-earned money, but you commit to taking them at the proper times, whether you’re at home or on the go. With that in mind you want them to last as long as possible and as fresh as possible and in order to do that you need to know how to store your supplements correctly.

The last thing you’d want to happen is to have your supplements become less effective, or even spoil due to improper storage conditions. Yes, storing supplements in the wrong places can be a recipe for disaster. And since no one likes to toss money down the drain, Ryan Gebo, RD, LDN, owner of Life Force Nutrition who has studied supplements for 15 years shares his top tips to help you get the best out of your supplements. From powders to pills, these storage tips will keep ‘supps’ potent and full of benefits.

What Happens if Supplements Aren’t Stored Correctly?

Just as you wouldn’t store milk on the kitchen counter, the same importance needs to be placed on where you store your supplements.

“Appropriate supplement storage is often overlooked, but it is important,” says Gebo and shares that failure to store most supplements safely can result in:

Reduced effectiveness and potency

When vitamin D3 (cholecalciferol) is exposed to sunlight it rapidly degrades into byproducts that are both far less bioavailable and biologically active than its precursor.

Bacterial growth or mold.

Some supplements may contain some of the necessary ingredients for bacterial and mold growth when stored inappropriately. Bacterial growth requires food, controlled acidity, time, certain temperatures, the presence of oxygen, and higher moisture environments.

Textural changes and physical deterioration,

This effect supplements that are in powder form or gels that can clumping together and/or completely dry out.

Spoilage and rancidity

This is a particular problem for oil-based supplements.

Here’s The Right Way to Store Your Supplements

Here Gebo shows you the best home for your supplements helping them stay fresh, potent, and full of benefits.

Powders (Protein, Amino Acids, Greens)

Store in a cool, dry place. Temperature: Room temperature is sufficient, but ideally between 60°F and 78°F. Humidity: Low humidity is essential to prevent clumping and bacterial/mold growth. Misc: Keep the lid closed tightly and do not remove any drying agents. Drying agents are used to prevent excess moisture. If the lid is not closed tightly, drying agents will be ineffective.

Pills (Vitamins, Minerals, Herbs, Other)

Keep in a dry, cool place, that is ideally light-controlled such as a kitchen cabinet. Temperature: Maintain a temperature between 65°F and 78°F Humidity: Low humidity, and take care not to store in a shower room that may have excessive moisture.

Pre-made Nutritional and Protein Shakes

Refrigerate after opening. Temperature: Follow manufacturer recommendations, however, many health shakes/fluids can be stored at room temperature until opened. After opening, refrigerate at 33°F to 40°F. Misc: Keep the lid or cap closed tightly, and take care to monitor expiration dates, especially after opening.

Gels

Keep in a dry, cool place, that is ideally light-controlled such as a kitchen cabinet. Temperature: Room temperature is usually sufficient. Misc: Gel packs are typically single-use and they don’t keep well once opened.

Electrolytes

Store in a cool, dry place. Temperature: Room temperature is sufficient, but ideally between 60°F and 78°F. Humidity: Low humidity is essential to prevent clumping. Misc: If in a re-sealable container, take caution to keep the lid closed tightly, and avoid exposure to any moisture.

Gebo’s Additional Tips for Supplement Storage

Regularly check the expiration dates on your supplements. Over time, supplements can lose their potency. For maximum effectiveness, take supplements within their use-by window. As a supplement gets closer to whole food such as shakes, and protein powders, it becomes increasingly important to pay attention to the storage instructions on the label.

Avoid storage in areas where local temperatures can be unpredictable such as cars and near ovens or other kitchen appliances.

Avoid storage in areas where humidity levels can be unpredictable such as basements, bathrooms, and sink areas.

Light is an often-overlooked contaminant in many supplements. Several vitamins, including A, D, E, B2, B6, B12, and C, can have drastically reduced potency and even unwanted or harmful byproducts from light-induced degradation. Many consumers often enjoy the ease of pill organizers but need to be mindful that these can often lack protection from light and moisture exposure.

Removal of supplements from their original packaging and containers is not recommended. Exposure to light and moisture is a concern. However, additional concerns from the removal of the original packing include losing track of what the supplement is, expiration date confusion, inappropriate dosing, failure to comply with storage tips located on the label, and accessibility when around children.

Some powders contain buried serving scoops and consumers should take care to dig these out with a clean, dry object such as a fork or spoon to prevent contamination.