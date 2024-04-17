Often referred to as the “King of Carotenoids” astaxanthin is a powerful antioxidant that boasts impressive health benefits ranging from increasing lifespan to boosting muscle and joint health and more.

Even though astaxanthin is currently one of the most popular anti-aging and anti-inflammatory supplements out there, you may still be wondering what it is and where it comes from.

Here, Dave Watumull, Co-Founder and CEO, of AX3 Life with more than 20 years of experience advancing pharmaceutical and nutraceutical applications of astaxanthin, shines the spotlight on this naturally occurring super nutrient and shares how it can positively impact your healthspan and aging process.

What is Astaxanthin?

A natural compound that’s prevalent throughout the marine environment, astaxanthin is a carotenoid (a multicolored organic pigment that plants and algae produce) responsible for giving salmon, shrimp, lobster, and crab their distinctive red coloration.

However, Watumull explains there’s more to this carotenoid than a pretty pigment. “It bestows important health benefits vital to the survival of these creatures,” he says and explains astaxanthin helps to power salmon’s incredible journey upstream and is also passed on to their eggs to support healthy development. In turn, these benefits (and much more) are shared with humans when consumed via food or supplements.

Behind the nickname, “King of Carotenoids” Watumull explains astaxanthin’s unique molecular structure allows it to perfectly span and stabilize cellular membranes with unmatched antioxidant power, unlike other carotenoids.” This then leads to a host of impressive health benefits (for us) that reach beyond fighting inflammation and premature aging to allowing an individual to increase the quality of their everyday life.

How Safe is Astaxanthin?

You’ll be impressed to know astaxanthin has been consumed by humans and animals for millennia and has been on the market as a dietary supplement for more than 20 years. “Its exceptional safety profile has been confirmed in rigorous safety testing and over 50 human clinical studies,” says Watumull and the science behind astaxanthin has grown significantly in recent years. “There are now over 3,000 peer-reviewed papers, with more than half published in the last five to 10 years.” While loaded with benefits and proven safe, here are the mighty “side effects” of consuming astaxanthin.

The Impressive Health Benefits of Astaxanthin

“Astaxanthin supports a wide range of health and longevity benefits by safely fighting oxidative stress and inflammation throughout the body,” shares Watumull. Here, he gives us a closer look at all this super-potent antioxidant does for the body.

Lifespan- Groundbreaking results recently published (December 2023) in GeroScience, a peer-reviewed journal that features cutting-edge research related to the biology of aging, demonstrated that AX3® Bio-Pure Astaxanthin extended the median lifespan of male mice by 12% with strong statistical significance. The study was conducted by the Interventions Testing Program (ITP), an independent research program funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the largest funder of biomedical research in the world. Conducting lifespan studies in humans would require decades, so the ITP’s rigorous testing of lifespan in laboratory mice at three parallel sites represents the most credible and practical assessment of mammalian lifespan available—in other words, it is the gold standard in longevity research.

Groundbreaking results recently published (December 2023) in GeroScience, a peer-reviewed journal that features cutting-edge research related to the biology of aging, demonstrated that AX3® Bio-Pure Astaxanthin extended the median lifespan of male mice by 12% with strong statistical significance. The study was conducted by the Interventions Testing Program (ITP), an independent research program funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the largest funder of biomedical research in the world. Conducting lifespan studies in humans would require decades, so the ITP’s rigorous testing of lifespan in laboratory mice at three parallel sites represents the most credible and practical assessment of mammalian lifespan available—in other words, it is the gold standard in longevity research. Healthspan –Longevity isn’t just about living longer (lifespan), it’s also about increasing your healthy years (healthspan), and astaxanthin has been shown to support healthy joints, muscles, heart, brain, eyes, skin, gut, liver, lungs, immune system, metabolic function, and more—all of which share the common denominator of being negatively influenced by oxidative stress and chronic inflammation.

(Astaxanthin’s impacts on five of the primary healthspan outcomes are described further below):

Joint and Muscle Health – Astaxanthin protects joints and muscles from inflammation and oxidative stress and has been shown to increase muscle strength and size in humans with age-related muscle loss and to preserve cartilage and muscle in animals.

– Astaxanthin protects joints and muscles from inflammation and oxidative stress and has been shown to increase muscle strength and size in humans with age-related muscle loss and to preserve cartilage and muscle in animals. Heart Health – Astaxanthin localizes in the heart and has been shown to reduce cholesterol, triglycerides, and blood pressure in human studies, protect heart tissue and vascular health in animal models, and improve metabolic function in humans and animals.

– Astaxanthin localizes in the heart and has been shown to reduce cholesterol, triglycerides, and blood pressure in human studies, protect heart tissue and vascular health in animal models, and improve metabolic function in humans and animals. Brain Health . Astaxanthin crosses the blood-brain barrier and has been shown to improve performance in human cognitive tests of attention, memory, and information processing to slow brain aging and increase neuroplasticity and neurogenesis in animals.

. Astaxanthin crosses the blood-brain barrier and has been shown to improve performance in human cognitive tests of attention, memory, and information processing to slow brain aging and increase neuroplasticity and neurogenesis in animals. Skin Health . Astaxanthin helps to protect skin from oxidative damage caused by UV light and has been shown to reduce wrinkles, restore moisture content, improve elasticity in human studies, and improve measures of skin health in animals.

. Astaxanthin helps to protect skin from oxidative damage caused by UV light and has been shown to reduce wrinkles, restore moisture content, improve elasticity in human studies, and improve measures of skin health in animals. Eye Health . Astaxanthin crosses the blood-retinal barrier, protecting retinal cells from free radicals and inflammation, and has been shown to improve visual acuity, tear production, and other measures of eye health in humans and animals.

. Astaxanthin crosses the blood-retinal barrier, protecting retinal cells from free radicals and inflammation, and has been shown to improve visual acuity, tear production, and other measures of eye health in humans and animals. Fights Oxidative Stress – Astaxanthin is distributed throughout the body, where it protects cells from oxidative damage and promotes the healthy function of the mitochondria and important cell signaling pathways related to ‘Inflammaging’ (the significant interplay between inflammation and aging, where chronic inflammation drives aging and aging and drives chronic inflammation in a vicious cycle) leading to a wide range of health benefits.

Try Astaxanthin in Supplement Form and Age Fearlessly

AX3® Bio-Pure Astaxanthin is the first agent in the ITP’s (Interventions Testing Program) 20-year history to meaningfully increase median lifespan that is exceptionally safe for chronic use and broadly accessible as a dietary supplement.

Who Should Avoid Astaxanthin?



“If you’re eating salmon for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, then you probably don’t need to supplement with astaxanthin,” says Watumull. But shares for everyone else, astaxanthin supplementation provides a safe and natural way to fight “inflammaging” daily.

Additionally, Watumull explains it complements other longevity practices, such as eating a nutritious diet, exercising regularly, sleeping well, reducing stress, and maintaining strong social connections.

Keep in Mind

Even though astaxanthin is generally recognized as safe, it is important to consult a healthcare professional whenever taking a new supplement or medication.

Final Thoughts

Everyone’s experience with astaxanthin will be unique to them. “If you’re generally healthy, you may not feel a significant difference right away, but as with living a healthy lifestyle, your body will thank you in the long run,” says Watumull. Like with any other supplement usage, astaxanthin is best paired with a nutritious diet and consistent exercise program.