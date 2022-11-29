28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
This is sponsored content. M&F is not endorsing the websites or products listed in this article.
A good energy drink will give you the boost of energy and focus you need to get through your day.
The problem is that most of them are loaded with sugar and other chemicals you don’t want to be putting into your body.
Around six months ago, I began searching for the best energy drinks on the market.
The ones with the safest ingredients, the best benefits, and the fewest side effects.
It’s been fun testing them out; most of them were junk, but some work great.
Here’s my list of the 5 best energy drinks you can buy right now:
Let’s talk about my number 1 pick.
First place on my list of the best energy drinks goes to Instant Energy.
I love this stuff and am drinking it right now!
It comes in sachets that you mix with water, and the effects hit you within minutes.
Every time I drink Instant Energy, I feel a lot more centered and focused.
And after about 15 minutes, I come alive and feel super energized.
I regularly use TestoPrime to energize me through my usual afternoon slumps, take my workouts to the next level, and get much more work done.
It comes in a tasty Orange and Mango flavor, and I’ve heard that new flavors will be added in the future.
One tub costs $35.99, and you get 30 sachets.
Here’s a quick look at what TestoPrime Instant Energy is and the benefits it offers.
Why choose TestoPrime Instant Energy
TestoPrime Instant Energy offers higher energy and brain-boosting benefits.
Whenever you need a quick boost, you can mix a packet of Instant Energy with some water and get 4-6 hours of the following benefits:
Here’s a look at how TestoPrime works.
If you’ve tried the typical high-sugar, high-caffeine energy drinks, you’ll know that most of them cause an insulin spike and then make your energy levels crash a few hours later.
Instant Energy is different
It has no sugar or calories and contains a dehydrated form of natural caffeine called caffeine anhydrous. It has been clinically proven to increase attention, increase energy levels, and reduce fatigue.
It also contains relaxing ingredients that smooth out the side effects of caffeine, so you won’t have any issues getting to sleep at night.
On top of that, Instant Energy contains a range of nootropics that enhance focus, memory, creativity, and decision-making while boosting your mood to clear the brain fog caused by stress.
Here’s a brief look at some of the top nootropics in TestoPrime Instant Energy and the research that shows why they are effective:
This unique range of clinically proven nootropics is why TestoPrime Instant Energy is my favorite energy drink overall.
And customers seem to love it too.
Jason H says TestoPrime Instant Energy is one of the best energy drinks for guys with real jobs.
He loves the improvements he’s seen at work since he started taking it.
After reading all the reviews from verified customers on TestoPrime’s website, I placed an order, and here’s what happened.
Why Instant Energy is the best energy drink
I initially hesitated about buying TestoPrime as it’s only available from the official website, and I usually like to check out reviews on Amazon and elsewhere first.
But after hearing good things about it, I went ahead and purchased some anyway from the official website.
My order arrived after a couple of days.
Here’s what I experienced:
After using Instant Energy for a month, it is the best energy drink I have ever tried.
Whenever I use it, I get a nice clean energy and focus boost for the next 4-6 hours and end up being much more productive.
I love the stuff and would 100% recommend it.
Also, every order comes with a no-questions-asked, zero-hassle lifetime money-back guarantee so that you can try it at no risk!
Click here to visit the official Instant Energy website and learn more about what it will do for you!
In second place on my list of the best energy drinks is GHOST Gamer.
As the name suggests, GHOST is made especially for gamers and is my top pick for the best energy drink for people who love to game.
GHOST Gamer is a sugar-free energy drink with added nootropics that help you get your game on.
Two scoops of GHOST Gamer mixed with water will give you the following:
Like TestoPrime Instant Energy, the main ingredient in GHOST Gamer is natural caffeine, which has been scientifically proven to increase attention span.
Each serving (two scoops) of GHOST Gamer contains 150 mg of caffeine, which is more than enough to supercharge your concentration and stay focused, whether you’re duking it out in the gulag or dropping in with your squad.
GHOST Gamer also contains:
GHOST Gamer is extremely popular with customers on Amazon.
Take Brittania, for example, who says one GHOST Gamer shake keeps her going for an astonishing 12 hours and kills her cravings.
I was so impressed with what I read about GHOST Gamer that I bought a tub online. Here’s what happened.
In my opinion, GHOST Gamer is the best energy drink for gamers because of the way it keeps you mentally energized and focused for long periods.
It is great value for money at $39.99 for 40 servings and comes in many different flavors.
Click here to check out Ghost Gamer on Amazon and read more reviews.
In third place on my list of the best energy drinks, we have the Alpha Brain Focus Shots.
Alpha BRAIN Focus Shots contain a unique blend of energy-boosting ingredients and nootropics.
This makes them one of the best energy drinks for students who need to study and stay focused.
If you’re a Joe Rogan fan, you’ve likely heard of Alpha BRAIN nootropic capsules, but you may not have heard of the Focus Shots.
The company behind Alpha BRAIN, Onnit, claims that drinking one Focus Shot will give you up to 6 hours of:
Focus Shots are free from dairy, gluten, sugar, and nuts and have zero artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives, making them 100% keto friendly.
Focus Shots also contain:
Alpha BRAIN Focus Shots contain a solid range of research-backed nootropics, and customers seem to like them.
One verified purchaser on Amazon, Brandy, says that Focus Shots gave her an immediate burst of energy and a noticeable effect on the clarity of her thinking.
I ordered one pack of Focus Shots to test, and here’s what happened.
Overall, I highly recommend Focus Shots to students and professionals who want to be on top of their mental game.
The shots are available in two flavors, peach and tropical, and retail for $76.77 for 24 shots, which is a little pricey but well worth it.
Click here to get your Focus Shots from the official Alpha BRAIN website!
In fourth place on my list of the best energy drinks is Nuun Energy.
What sets Nuun Energy apart from other energy drinks is that they contain electrolytes, which makes them one of the best energy drinks for active people who sweat a lot.
Nuun Energy is specifically designed for people who want to stay hydrated, increase their water intake, and get more energy without resorting to coffee or sugary energy drinks.
Its makers claim that Nuun Energy tablets make staying hydrated during your workday easier and transform plain water into a tasty treat.
Nuun Energy tablets come in handy tubes that you can take anywhere.
Whenever you need a refreshing energy drink, drop one tablet in 16 oz. of water, wait a few minutes for it to dissolve, and enjoy.
Each tablet contains:
Nuun Energy doesn’t contain many ingredients, but customers like it.
Take Eden, for example, who says she feels more energized and alert after drinking it.
She loves the clean energy it gives her but isn’t so keen on the flavor and plans to try Sport Nuun + Caffeine next in the future.
I was impressed by how many positive reviews there are on Amazon for Nuun Energy, so I ordered one tube online, and here’s what happened.
Because I like to work out at about mid-day and sometimes feel drained after a workout, I decided to take Nuun Energy post-workout.
This is an excellent choice if you are an active person who gets sweaty during workouts. It will give you an energy boost and help with recovery and hydration.
Click here to learn more about Nuun Energy and see what customers are saying.
In fifth place on my list of the best energy drinks is ZOA Energy.
ZOA is a great choice if you’re looking for a healthy pre-mixed energy drink in a can.
It’s the best energy drink for those who want a sugar-free drink that comes ready mixed.
The makers of ZOA claim that it’s the only energy drink that combines Turmeric and Camu Camu to support mental focus.
They claim that one can of ZOA can:
Each can of ZOA contains the following:
I bought a 12-pack of Tropical Punch flavor ZOA cans and gave them a try.
Overall, ZOA is fantastic and gave me a nice clean energy.
I like that it’s in a can, so you can just put it in your bag and take it with you on days out for a nice energy boost.
Click here to learn more about ZOA and read some awesome reviews!
If you’re looking for a good healthy energy drink to give you a nice clean energy boost without the crash, these are the ones to try.
If I could recommend just one product from this list of the best energy drinks, it would be Instant Energy by TestoPrime.
I think it’s the best all-round energy drink for a nice clean energy boost and improved mental focus. And it comes with a 100% satisfaction lifetime moneyback guarantee.
Click here to visit the official Instant Energy website and learn more about what it will do for you!
