A good energy drink will give you the boost of energy and focus you need to get through your day.

The problem is that most of them are loaded with sugar and other chemicals you don’t want to be putting into your body.

Around six months ago, I began searching for the best energy drinks on the market.

The ones with the safest ingredients, the best benefits, and the fewest side effects.

It’s been fun testing them out; most of them were junk, but some work great.

Here’s my list of the 5 best energy drinks you can buy right now:

Let’s talk about my number 1 pick.

1. TestoPrime Instant Energy: Best Overall

First place on my list of the best energy drinks goes to Instant Energy.

I love this stuff and am drinking it right now!

It comes in sachets that you mix with water, and the effects hit you within minutes.

Every time I drink Instant Energy, I feel a lot more centered and focused.

And after about 15 minutes, I come alive and feel super energized.

I regularly use TestoPrime to energize me through my usual afternoon slumps, take my workouts to the next level, and get much more work done.

It comes in a tasty Orange and Mango flavor, and I’ve heard that new flavors will be added in the future.

One tub costs $35.99, and you get 30 sachets.

Here’s a quick look at what TestoPrime Instant Energy is and the benefits it offers.

Why choose TestoPrime Instant Energy

TestoPrime Instant Energy offers higher energy and brain-boosting benefits.

Whenever you need a quick boost, you can mix a packet of Instant Energy with some water and get 4-6 hours of the following benefits:

Extra energy and focus

Sharper mental agility

More creativity

Drive

Less stress

Lower fatigue

Here’s a look at how TestoPrime works.

If you’ve tried the typical high-sugar, high-caffeine energy drinks, you’ll know that most of them cause an insulin spike and then make your energy levels crash a few hours later.

Instant Energy is different

It has no sugar or calories and contains a dehydrated form of natural caffeine called caffeine anhydrous. It has been clinically proven to increase attention, increase energy levels, and reduce fatigue.

It also contains relaxing ingredients that smooth out the side effects of caffeine, so you won’t have any issues getting to sleep at night.

On top of that, Instant Energy contains a range of nootropics that enhance focus, memory, creativity, and decision-making while boosting your mood to clear the brain fog caused by stress.

Here’s a brief look at some of the top nootropics in TestoPrime Instant Energy and the research that shows why they are effective:

L-Theanine: This amino acid has been proven to boost mood, cognition, and memory while enhancing the effects of caffeine.

This amino acid has been proven to boost mood, cognition, and memory while enhancing the effects of caffeine. Taurine: This study found that taurine decreases fatigue and helps the body recover faster from exercise.

This study found that taurine decreases fatigue and helps the body recover faster from exercise. L-Tyrosine: L-Tyrosine has been proven to reduce stress and fatigue while improving focus.

L-Tyrosine has been proven to reduce stress and fatigue while improving focus. B Vitamin blend: According to this clinical trial, vitamin B6 helps reduce fatigue, while this study found that vitamin B5 is highly effective at reducing stress levels. Vitamin B12 has been proven to support cognitive functions and improve memory.

According to this clinical trial, vitamin B6 helps reduce fatigue, while this study found that vitamin B5 is highly effective at reducing stress levels. Vitamin B12 has been proven to support cognitive functions and improve memory. L-choline Bitartrate: Choline has been shown to improve motivation, focus, and learning while playing a key role in the production of neurotransmitters.

Choline has been shown to improve motivation, focus, and learning while playing a key role in the production of neurotransmitters. KSM 66 Ashwagandha Extract: This study found that Ashwagandha extract significantly boosts energy and focus, especially in high-stress situations.

This study found that Ashwagandha extract significantly boosts energy and focus, especially in high-stress situations. Vitamin C: Several studies have shown that vitamin c helps reduce anxiety and plays a key role in overall health and well-being.

This unique range of clinically proven nootropics is why TestoPrime Instant Energy is my favorite energy drink overall.

And customers seem to love it too.

Jason H says TestoPrime Instant Energy is one of the best energy drinks for guys with real jobs.

He loves the improvements he’s seen at work since he started taking it.

After reading all the reviews from verified customers on TestoPrime’s website, I placed an order, and here’s what happened.

Why Instant Energy is the best energy drink

I initially hesitated about buying TestoPrime as it’s only available from the official website, and I usually like to check out reviews on Amazon and elsewhere first.

But after hearing good things about it, I went ahead and purchased some anyway from the official website.

My order arrived after a couple of days.

Here’s what I experienced:

I woke up at 7:30 am and decided to try Instant Energy instead of my usual morning black coffee.

It mixes well and tastes good too.

Before drinking it, I felt pretty tired because I’d had a late night and didn’t get much sleep.

Within a few minutes, my brain fog and grogginess cleared away, and I began to feel clear-headed and focused.

The next thing I know, I find myself sitting up straighter and feeling much more awake and energized.

I got to work writing content and was amazed at how much more productive I was. I felt so much more alive.

For the next 3 hours, I wrote two full articles and did a workout. It was a great workout with all my energy, and I still felt energized by the end.

By about mid-day, I felt the effects wearing off, but I didn’t get the crash I usually did from sugar-filled energy drinks.

After using Instant Energy for a month, it is the best energy drink I have ever tried.

Whenever I use it, I get a nice clean energy and focus boost for the next 4-6 hours and end up being much more productive.

I love the stuff and would 100% recommend it.

Also, every order comes with a no-questions-asked, zero-hassle lifetime money-back guarantee so that you can try it at no risk!

2. GHOST Gamer: Best for Gamers

In second place on my list of the best energy drinks is GHOST Gamer.

As the name suggests, GHOST is made especially for gamers and is my top pick for the best energy drink for people who love to game.

GHOST Gamer is a sugar-free energy drink with added nootropics that help you get your game on.

Two scoops of GHOST Gamer mixed with water will give you the following:

More focus

Higher energy levels

Increased concentration

Faster reaction times

Longer endurance

Like TestoPrime Instant Energy, the main ingredient in GHOST Gamer is natural caffeine, which has been scientifically proven to increase attention span.

Each serving (two scoops) of GHOST Gamer contains 150 mg of caffeine, which is more than enough to supercharge your concentration and stay focused, whether you’re duking it out in the gulag or dropping in with your squad.

GHOST Gamer also contains:

1,000 mg of L-Tyrosine to steady your nerves.

500 mg of Cognizin Citicoline to improve cognitive performance.

1,600 mg of nooLVL®, a complex of Bonded Arginine and Silicon that boosts cognitive performance in esports.

AstraGin is a natural compound that improves the absorption rate of the other ingredients.

GHOST Gamer is extremely popular with customers on Amazon.

Take Brittania, for example, who says one GHOST Gamer shake keeps her going for an astonishing 12 hours and kills her cravings.

I was so impressed with what I read about GHOST Gamer that I bought a tub online. Here’s what happened.

GHOST Gamer mixes well with water and tastes superb. I tried the Sonic Cherry-Limeade flavor and absolutely loved it.

The energy boost from GHOST Gamer is more of a slow burn than a peak-and-trough like you get from carbonated energy drinks. It didn’t give me a crash or any jitters, just hours of extra energy.

The combination of L-Tyrosine and Citicoline in GHOST Gamer is incredible; it gives me faster reaction times when I’m gaming and helps me keep calm when I’m dropping on a popular place in Fortnite or Warzone.

I felt way more focused and mentally energized using this stuff.

In my opinion, GHOST Gamer is the best energy drink for gamers because of the way it keeps you mentally energized and focused for long periods.

It is great value for money at $39.99 for 40 servings and comes in many different flavors.

3. Alpha BRAIN Focus Shots: Best for Students

In third place on my list of the best energy drinks, we have the Alpha Brain Focus Shots.

Alpha BRAIN Focus Shots contain a unique blend of energy-boosting ingredients and nootropics.

This makes them one of the best energy drinks for students who need to study and stay focused.

If you’re a Joe Rogan fan, you’ve likely heard of Alpha BRAIN nootropic capsules, but you may not have heard of the Focus Shots.

The company behind Alpha BRAIN, Onnit, claims that drinking one Focus Shot will give you up to 6 hours of:

Increased energy and focus

Positive mood state

Lower mental stress

And more!

Focus Shots are free from dairy, gluten, sugar, and nuts and have zero artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives, making them 100% keto friendly.

Focus Shots also contain:

Lion’s Mane has been proven to improve anxiety, cognitive function, and depression.

has been proven to improve anxiety, cognitive function, and depression. InnovaTea is a natural caffeine from green tea extract that has been clinically proven to improve cognition, mood, and brain function.

is a natural caffeine from green tea extract that has been clinically proven to improve cognition, mood, and brain function. Huperzine A is an alkaloid found in the club moss Huperzia Serrata that has proven neuroprotective

Alpha BRAIN Focus Shots contain a solid range of research-backed nootropics, and customers seem to like them.

One verified purchaser on Amazon, Brandy, says that Focus Shots gave her an immediate burst of energy and a noticeable effect on the clarity of her thinking.

I ordered one pack of Focus Shots to test, and here’s what happened.

I loved the taste of the peach Focus Shots and think it’s super convenient to have shots as there’s no mixing and no mess. It’s convenient for business trips too.

The caffeine, which comes from green tea extract, is released quite slowly, which is good as there’s no crash-and-burn like you get from other energy drinks. I found that the extra energy from the Focus Shots lasted at least 6 hours, which was extremely helpful.

The Focus Shots are amazing for mental energy, and my brain fog is gone in minutes after downing a shot.

The nootropics in the shots really increased my creative thinking and problem-solving, which gave me a boost of productivity at work.

I didn’t experience any side effects from the shots but found they were more effective when I drank them on an empty stomach first thing in the morning.

Overall, I highly recommend Focus Shots to students and professionals who want to be on top of their mental game.

The shots are available in two flavors, peach and tropical, and retail for $76.77 for 24 shots, which is a little pricey but well worth it.

4. Nuun Energy: Best for Active People

In fourth place on my list of the best energy drinks is Nuun Energy.

What sets Nuun Energy apart from other energy drinks is that they contain electrolytes, which makes them one of the best energy drinks for active people who sweat a lot.

Nuun Energy is specifically designed for people who want to stay hydrated, increase their water intake, and get more energy without resorting to coffee or sugary energy drinks.

Its makers claim that Nuun Energy tablets make staying hydrated during your workday easier and transform plain water into a tasty treat.

Nuun Energy tablets come in handy tubes that you can take anywhere.

Whenever you need a refreshing energy drink, drop one tablet in 16 oz. of water, wait a few minutes for it to dissolve, and enjoy.

Each tablet contains:

80 mg of caffeine from organic green tea to help you think more clearly and concentrate for longer.

20 mg of Panax Ginseng has been proven to improve cognitive function.

Vitamin B6 to reduce fatigue.

Vitamin B12 to support cognition.

Nuun Energy doesn’t contain many ingredients, but customers like it.

Take Eden, for example, who says she feels more energized and alert after drinking it.

She loves the clean energy it gives her but isn’t so keen on the flavor and plans to try Sport Nuun + Caffeine next in the future.

I was impressed by how many positive reviews there are on Amazon for Nuun Energy, so I ordered one tube online, and here’s what happened.

Because I like to work out at about mid-day and sometimes feel drained after a workout, I decided to take Nuun Energy post-workout.

The Nuun Energy tablets mix well and taste great. Although the flavor is a little weak, it’s refreshing after a grueling workout.

The energy boost I got from these tablets was good, but not on the level of the other energy drinks. It’s completely different from the jittery feeling I get when I drink too much coffee. Nuun doesn’t give me any side effects and keeps me active all day.

I could feel the effects of the Panax Ginseng and noticed a huge improvement in my mood and sense of clarity.

Overall, it is a good post-workout supplement for an energy boost. The added electrolytes definitely helped.

This is an excellent choice if you are an active person who gets sweaty during workouts. It will give you an energy boost and help with recovery and hydration.

5. ZOA Energy: Best Energy Drink in A Can

In fifth place on my list of the best energy drinks is ZOA Energy.

ZOA is a great choice if you’re looking for a healthy pre-mixed energy drink in a can.

It’s the best energy drink for those who want a sugar-free drink that comes ready mixed.

The makers of ZOA claim that it’s the only energy drink that combines Turmeric and Camu Camu to support mental focus.

They claim that one can of ZOA can:

Boost focus

Improve immunity

Increase mental and physical energy

Enhance exercise performance, blood flow, and oxygen delivery

Support muscle recovery

And more!

Each can of ZOA contains the following:

160 mg of natural caffeine: Derived from green tea extract and green coffee, natural caffeine has been proven to increase energy and focus.

Derived from green tea extract and green coffee, natural caffeine has been proven to increase energy and focus. Curcumin: This flavonoid isolated from turmeric has been shown to improve mood and working memory.

This flavonoid isolated from turmeric has been shown to improve mood and working memory. Camu: A unique ingredient that has been shown to increase energy expenditure.

A unique ingredient that has been shown to increase energy expenditure. Vitamin C: Supports the immune system.

Supports the immune system. B vitamins: To support mental focus.

I bought a 12-pack of Tropical Punch flavor ZOA cans and gave them a try.

ZOA tastes unbelievably good, and it is easily one of the best-tasting energy drinks I’ve ever tried. The Tropical Punch flavor is delicious!

With 160 mg of caffeine per can, ZOA has more caffeine per serving than even GHOST Gamer, but it doesn’t feel like it at all. As the caffeine is from green tea extract and green coffee, it releases slowly and doesn’t make my energy levels spike or crash.

I didn’t get any side effects from ZOA like shakes, jitters, or anxiety, and I found it much better than other canned drinks like Monster, Bang, and Red Bull.

I liked the blend of vitamins in ZOA and felt the camu camu and turmeric extract were well balanced by the vitamin C and B vitamins.

Overall, ZOA is fantastic and gave me a nice clean energy.

I like that it’s in a can, so you can just put it in your bag and take it with you on days out for a nice energy boost.

Best Energy Drinks: Recap

If you’re looking for a good healthy energy drink to give you a nice clean energy boost without the crash, these are the ones to try.

If I could recommend just one product from this list of the best energy drinks, it would be Instant Energy by TestoPrime.

I think it’s the best all-round energy drink for a nice clean energy boost and improved mental focus. And it comes with a 100% satisfaction lifetime moneyback guarantee.

