There is nothing more annoying or detrimental to daily life than the pain we can sometimes experience in our joints. Joint pain can come from a variety of things: genetic issues, health complications, or even simple results from age and use.

However, when joint pain becomes unbearable or gets in the way of living your life to the fullest, you may be looking for a way to add to your body’s natural method of dealing with the pain. One of the best ways to do this is through dietary supplements.

With the market flooded, full of supplements claiming to work, it can be overwhelming to try and find the right product for you.

In this article, we’ll not only give you our Top 5 Best Joint Supplements for Joint Pain; Mobility in 2022, but we’ll break down how we decided on these supplements and how they can benefit you.

The Top 5 Best Joint Supplements For Joint Pain, Health & Mobility

We’ve thoroughly researched the market with a lot of different options, and we now managed to put together a Top 5 list for you, saving you time, money, and effort! Let’s take a look at the list below:

Huge Joint Support MoveMD Jocko Joint Warfare Flexmode Animal Flex

Let’s look a little more closely at each of these stellar joint pain supplements, especially our top pick, so that you can decide for yourself which supplement is right for you!

1. Huge Joint Support (Our Top Pick!)

Huge joint support is the best joint support supplement for joint pain, mobility and flexibility. It uses four potent, scientifically backed ingredients that have been proven to help with joint pain and joint health.

On top of those benefits, all of the ingredients used in Huge Joint Support are dosed properly for the maximum effect and benefit to consumers. Because of this, you will notice quick improvements and relief, usually within a matter of mere days!

Ultimately, you will be gaining not only the speedy relief effects that so many who suffer from joint pain crave, but you can trust that this relief is coming from reliable, healthy sources that won’t do any damage by taking shortcuts through your body’s natural recovery process.

Backed by positive reviews, Huge Joint Support is available on HugeSupplements.com!

2. MoveMD

The second pick we recommend for alleviating joint pain is MoveMD’s Fast-Acting Joint Support product. It contains multiple patented and science-backed ingredients, such as Zanthin and Apresflex, to promote joint flexibility and overall joint comfort.

It’s also one of the few products on this list, including collagen, which could possibly help with the range of motion and overall health of joints.

This supplement claims to be able to reduce the discomfort caused in the joints in under a week. Not only that, but its active ingredients also keep connective tissues strong and lower the types of oxidative stress that lead to stiffness and soreness.

It is recommended that MoveMD’s Joint Support supplement should be taken every day.

3. Jocko Joint Warfare

For our third-place pick on this list, Jocko Fuel’s Joint Warfare supplement made the cut! Though this supplement does promise to help lower the pain found in joints and speed up the healing process, it cannot be denied that the product was originally designed primarily for athletes.

However, it does contain 7 great ingredients and has the added benefit of being developed, as all Jocko products are, but the former Navy Seal Commander and founder of the company, Jocko Willink!

4. Flexmode

Coming in at fourth place on our list is EVL Nutrition’s Flex Mode. It is advertised as aiding with joint and bone support and does have the benefit of containing 10 great joint health ingredients in each dose.

They combine many different ingredients in this joint support supplement, which sounds good, but the only downside is that some ingredients do not contain the scientifically backed dosage. So, the only thing we didn’t like was the lower-dose ingredients.

Overall, it’s a solid product that will most likely positively affect your joint health and mobility.

5. Animal Flex

The supplement we’ve picked to round out our Top 5 list is none other than Animal’s Flex joint support product. This product was created in the United States and makes good use of some beneficial ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and flaxseed oil, to improve the smooth movement of joints.

It also contains science backed ingredients like MSM and Glucosamine. Animal is known for its stacked products and formulas, and by just looking at the ingredient panel, it was clear that this product needed to be on this top list.

What To Look For In The Best Joint Supplements

Here’s what we looked for when putting together a list of the best joint supplements. This will give you an idea of how trustworthy our findings are, as well as how reliable and useful the picks in our Top 5 Joint Supplement list above actually are for you. Allow us to go over them!

Quality Ingredients

Quality ingredients are incredibly important for those taking supplements because, essentially, it is the ingredients that determine the effectiveness of your joint support.

These ingredients must also have beneficial effects, backed by scientific research, before we will green-light them for our supplement recommendations!

Optimal Dosages

Not only must our supplements have the right ingredients, backed by science and combined to maximize use, but the supplements also need optimal dosages. If a product only has a serving of 1 or 2 capsules, the chances are that the manufacturer is actually underdosing the helpful ingredients.

This is why our top pick, the Huge Joint Support, is six (6) capsules a day. They are dosing everything optimally so that users can get the full, beneficial effects of the joint-pain relieving product.

Online Ratings

When searching for the best of the best in terms of supplements, we are not only making sure their ingredients and the dosages of these ingredients are optimal, but we are looking at what others are saying about the product, too.

We need many positive reviews proving to us that the product works for people from all walks of life; otherwise, it’s a no-go!

After all, joint pain can occur in people of all ages, sizes, and lifestyles. Online reviews are one of the best ways for us to be sure that the product is diverse enough to satisfy as many people in as many categories as possible, proving that it has been tested and found useful and trustworthy!

Value

This is perhaps the most important thing to consider when we’re looking at a product to recommend: are you getting what you pay for? Good quality products cost money, of course: high quality ingredients, especially ones paired with optimized high dosages, mean you will be getting what you pay for.

And if you want these supplements to help relieve joint pain and improve flexibility and mobility, it is true that you must be willing to pay a bit for all that value .

However, it is important to us that while the product does come with benefits that are wonderful, it is not offering those benefits at an unfairly high price.

The Best Ingredients For Joint Supplements

Speaking of what we look for in a great supplement, the following are ingredients you’ll want to see in your product because they have shown themselves to be the most effective in our previously-stated benefits: pain relief, better flexibility, and better mobility!

Let’s go over each of these ingredients and what makes them so important to a truly beneficial supplement like Huge Joint Support!

MSM (Methsylsulfonylmethane) Glucosamine Chondroitin Sulfate Boswellia

Below you’ll find a short breakdown of each of these ingredients to show you what makes them so helpful in your journey toward health and relief!

1. MSM (Methsylsulfonylmethane)

Though its name is a mouthful, Methsylsulfonylmethane, otherwise known as MSM, is a key ingredient in supplements that claim to be able to offer some relief to those with joint pain. Technically, MSM is a compound that can be ingested from natural sources like veggies, some dairy products, and meats.

The reason MSM is so useful as an ingredient in joint health supplements is because it is a compound that produces natural sulfur. This sulfur can help with a lot of the human body’s natural process, including lowering inflammation and aiding with pain that can come from cartilage between joints that has deteriorated.

MSM is an ingredient we keep an eye out for when hunting for a supplement that can aid in the body’s natural processes of dealing with this type of pain in joints!

2. Glucosamine

Speaking of cartilage, glucosamine is a type of compound that is not only found in supplements, but is actually found inside our own cartilage! Since cartilage is the all-important, sturdy tissue that acts as a cushion for our joints, any aid to that tissue is a bonus in supplements that claim to lessen joint pain.

Specifically, glucosamine is a type of amino sugar which is actually made from shellfish or created in a laboratory when included in supplements.

It benefits the body by generating glycosaminoglycans and glycoproteins. Those long words are commonly considered by scientists to be the building blocks of our ligaments, cartilage, and tendons, all of which are important to joint health.

Some studies have shown that taking glucosamine as a supplement can actually slow down how quickly our cushioning cartilage breaks down, and it can even build it back up! For these reasons, glucosamine is another key ingredient we look for in supplements.

3. Chondroitin Sulfate

Our next key supplement ingredient is also found in the cartilage of animals and human beings. Our bodies do naturally generate it, but ingesting it in bone broth, soup, and meaty stews as well as supplements can cause its effects on your joint health to be bolstered!

Chondroitin is commonly believed to build joints that have degenerated or worn down back up, much the same way that glucosamine does. Though an ingredient like chondroitin sulfate cannot necessarily cure the afflictions that cause joint pain, like arthritis or even osteoarthritis, it can help to relieve some of the symptoms and slow the progress of the maladies.

For these reasons, we always keep an eye out for chondroitin sulfate when we evaluate a joint health supplement.

4. Boswellia

You may have heard our next ingredient referred to as “Indian frankincense.” Whether you call it Boswellia or Indian frankincense, the benefits of this herbal extract from the resin of a tree cannot be denied. After all, natural medicine practitioners have been utilizing this extract to help patients throughout history!

To put it simply, the main superpower of Boswellia is lowering inflammation. Though types of inflammation that Boswellia can lessen include inflammatory bowel disease and even asthma, it is particularly helpful in combatting pain that accumulates in the joints.

Whether affected by arthritis or other causes of cartilage breakdown and joint inflammation, Boswell’s most intensely active ingredient, boswellic acid, can lessen your pain. In fact, according to the Arthritis Foundation, somewhere between 300 and 400 milligrams of Boswellia should be taken to expose the body to these helpful acids.

Frequently Asked Questions

Although this article has been chock-full of information on what makes great joint-relief supplements like Huge Joint Support tick, you may still find yourself with questions. If that is the case, hopefully you’ll need to look no further than this frequently asked questions section!

How Often Do I Take My Joint Supplement?

We recommend that you take a great joint supplement at least once a day, every single day, to get optimal effects. Make sure to read the directions on the label and if you have any questions reach out to your health professional.

We also see people combine their joint support with a muscle recovery supplement for optimal recovery effects after a hard workout.

Do Joint Supplements Really Work?

The question on everyone’s mind when they invest in any product claiming to provide relief or health benefits is: will it actually work? The good news is, yes, joint supplements have been proven to work according to anecdotal experiences and online testimony.

However, you need to get your hands on the right products for that to ring true in your own experience. Make sure you get a product like Huge Joint Support, because it contains clinically backed ingredients and optimal dosages for maximum positive results!

Are Joint Supplements Safe?

With so many good things being said about joint supplements, it is only natural to wonder if they don’t offer any negative side effects. However, the truth is, yes, they are safe. Follow the guidelines on whatever product you choose and make sure you do not exceed the professionally-recommended dosage!

How Fast Will My Joint Supplement Work?

Usually, you will start to notice your joint support supplement working within several days. For some products, like the Huge Joint Support, it may be quicker, while for others it may take longer.

How do joint supplements work?

Joint supplements work by combining the best ingredients with the correct dosages of those ingredients for optimal performance. For example, ingredients like glucosamine or chondroitin work to defend cells like chondrocytes. Chondrocytes’ job is to maintain the structure of cartilage.

Since cartilage that depletes, deteriorates or malforms in the joints is one of the main culprits in joint pain, ingredients of joint supplements like chondroitin and glucosamine are extremely helpful in slowing that process down and reducing pain in joints.

Is it good to take joint supplements?

You may be wondering if there are any downsides to taking supplements specifically for the relief of joint pain, but the truth is, if supplements can help give you relief, there are very few reasons not to take them.

Thanks to their optimal ingredients and dosages, the supplements on our Top 5 list should definitely be considered a good thing for those who need to experience less pain in their joints, or simply more mobility!

Is there a joint supplement that actually works?

Supplements are known to be far from miracle pills, but while it is true that there is no known case of a joint supplement that can cure arthritis or related ailments, it is not true that supplements cannot help relieve some painful symptoms.

As we found in our list above, as long as you pick a joint health supplement that has fantastic, scientifically-proven ingredients like Boswellia or chondroitin sulfate in the proper doses, yes, you will experience less joint pain and be relieved to find that the joint supplement you have chosen actually works.

Is MSM or chondroitin better?

When it comes to compounds that can improve your joints, MSM is really the best ingredient to look for in a joint supplement. This is because, although both compounds are based in glucosamine and can benefit joint health, MSM does so a little bit faster than chondroitin!

That does not mean that you won’t get just as many benefits from ingesting chondroitin, however. It just means that, depending on your dosage, you may not notice results as quickly as you might taking something with MSM in it.

Conclusion: The Best Joint Supplements

In conclusion, the best supplements to relieve joint pain and aid in mobility are the supplements that are made with the very best ingredients.

These ingredients should not only be beneficial to your health in the way that glucosamine and Boswellia are, but they should also be dosed properly in each product so that you get the most out of them.

After researching the market and testing out these joint supplements based on not only dosage and ingredients, but based on value and online ratings, we shared our top 5 best joint supplements to help relieve pain and get you moving more easily.

Out of each of these stellar products, none works so well or comes with as much effective value as Huge Joint Support. For the best results no matter what kind of joint maintenance you need, we recommend Huge Joint Support by Huge Supplements!

