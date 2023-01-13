This is sponsored content. M&F is not endorsing the websites or products listed in this article.

Over the past two years, I’ve tried dozens of weight loss supplements to try and lose weight and get in shape.

They all claim to make losing weight quicker and easier, but not all of them gave me the results I was looking for.

But through trial and error, I found five supplements that work. They helped suppress my appetite, boost my energy, and burn off fat.

Here’s my list of the best weight loss pills for men:

Keep reading to find out what makes these pills so effective.

1: PhenQ

First place on my list of the best weight loss pills for men is PhenQ.

PhenQ makes it easier for guys to lose weight by:

Increasing energy levels

Suppressing appetite

Speeding up fat loss.

PhenQ is manufactured in US and UK and contains 100% natural ingredients in FDA and GMP-approved facilities.

The main ingredient in PhenQ is a trademarked formula called α-Lacys Reset.

This combination of alpha lipoic acid and L-cysteine is claimed to increase your body’s ability to burn calories and fat.

A 12-week study published by PhenQ found that a group of volunteers lost, on average, 7.24% of their body fat when they took α-Lacys Reset in conjunction with a calorie-controlled diet.

The other two fat-burning ingredients in PhenQ are L-carnitine Fumarate which has been proven to ramp up the rate at which your body burns calories, and Caffeine Anhydrous, a type of dehydrated caffeine that has a proven effect on weight loss.

To help keep your appetite in check, PhenQ also contains Chromium Picolinate, a proven appetite suppressant that helps reduce cravings, and Capsimax Plus, a blend containing Caffeine Anhydrous, Niacin (a B vitamin), piperine, and capsaicinoids that help suppress appetite.

PhenQ also contains a natural cactus-derived fiber called Nopal, which makes you feel fuller for longer, and Calcium Carbonate, which prevents muscle loss when you diet.

After learning more about the ingredients, I was impressed and it’s nice to see that customers are getting good results.

After reading about the ingredients and seeing the results people were getting, I decided to try it, so I took two PhenQ pills daily for 30 days.

After taking PhenQ for a month, I saw incredible results.

Not only did it help to suppress my appetite, but it also gave me more energy for my workouts.

This energy boost helped me workout more often and led to me losing 12 lbs. and 4 inches off my belly which is why I highly recommend PhenQ.

It will get rid of cravings, give you more energy, and you’ll be surprised at how quickly the pounds melt away.

For best results, I recommend combining it with a low-carb diet, regular exercise, and intermittent fasting.

PhenQ has a no-hassle 60-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it risk-free.

Click here to visit the official PhenQ website and learn more about how it will help you lose weight.

2: PrimeShred

Second place on my list of the best weight loss pills for men is PrimeShred.

PrimeShred is a natural weight loss pill for guys who want to get ripped without sacrificing their hard-earned muscle.

They say it will speed up weight loss, preserve muscle, and boost energy levels and motivation.

PrimeShred contains only 100% natural ingredients and lists them all on its label.

I did some digging into the ingredients, and here’s what I found:

The research behind these ingredients is impressive, so I decided to test it for 30 days and was blown away by how powerful it is.

I took three PrimeShred capsules every day for a month and found that it:

It gave me much higher energy levels without making me feel jittery.

My mood improved, and I felt much more motivated to stick with my diet and get in shape.

My recovery times decreased, and I had noticeably less soreness and stiffness after grueling exercise sessions.

I lost 5.5 lbs. and gained much more definition in my upper abs.

Overall, PrimeShred worked extremely well for me, and I’d recommend it as a weight loss pill for men who want to do a quick cutting cycle without losing muscle.

It comes with a 100-day money-back guarantee so that you can try it and get your money back if you’re not impressed with your results.

Click here to visit the official PrimeShred website and learn more about how it will help you burn fat.

3: Hunter Burn

Third place on my list of the best weight loss pills for men is Hunter Burn.

The company behind Hunter Burn describes it as a “high-dosed” fat burner that can help men burn fat without losing muscle.

Burn is especially effective for older guys and is a good choice for men over 40.

It contains natural ingredients that can help to reduce carb cravings and make you feel fuller for longer.

It may also increase your metabolism, helping you burn fat faster and boost energy levels and stamina.

Here’s a quick look at the ingredients and what they do:

Vitamin D3 helps support lean muscle mass and has been shown to increase testosterone levels in men while improving mood and alleviating some anxiety symptoms.

Konjac root extract contains a type of fiber called glucomannan that can improve cholesterol levels, enhance digestion and make you feel fuller for longer. According to this 2005 study, glucomannan helped a group of participants drop 0.6kg per week over five weeks,

White kidney bean extract is a proven carb-blocker shown in this study to help a group of overweight people lose an average of 1.7kg of body fat in just 8 weeks.

This 2019 study found that L-Theanine also reduces appetite and can contribute to weight loss.

Matcha Green Tea, which is up to three times stronger than other types of green tea, has been shown to increase adiponectin, which can help to improve glucose metabolism and lead to weight loss.

Capsaicin, the active ingredient in cayenne pepper, can boost your metabolic rate for up to 30 minutes and speed up fat loss, according to this 2007 study.

Despite containing fewer ingredients than most other weight loss pills for men, Hunter Burn is safe and effective, and customers seem to like it.

Take Raymond, for example, who lost 17 pounds after taking Burn for just two months.

I decided to test Burn for 30 days, and here’s what I experienced:

Burn gave my mood a huge lift and helped a lot with the anxiety I get when I reduce my calorie intake.

I felt much more energetic after taking Burn for a few days and started working out longer and more often.

Burn greatly boosted fat loss around my waist and helped me trim 2 inches off my midsection.

The appetite-suppressing effect was impressive and made it much easier to stick with my diet.

I lost an impressive 7 lbs. of body fat after taking Hunter Burn for one month, and I highly recommend it.

Click here to visit the Hunter Burn website and learn more about how it will help you burn fat and get in shape.

4: CalmLean

Fourth place on my list of the best weight loss pills for men is CalmLean.

CalmLean is a stimulant-free weight loss pill by PrimeGENIX, which they say will help you burn off 1.14 pounds of body fat every 7 days.

All while helping to boost your energy and suppress your appetite.

It’s ideal for men who don’t get along well with caffeine and is my top pick for the best stimulant-free weight loss pill for men.

CalmLean contains just four well-research ingredients:

Chromium Polynicotinate is a proven muscle-building nutrient that helps burn fat by building muscle.

ForsLean is a clinically-proven compound that promotes fat loss and increases lean muscle mass.

Capsaicin is an extract from Cayenne Pepper seeds that has been shown to increase your metabolism by 20% within just a few minutes.

BioPerine is a black pepper derivative that multiplies the effectiveness of the other ingredients.

CalmLean’s stimulant-free formula seems very popular with customers.

Dr. Kaleb Redden is the team doctor for PrimeGENIX and has reviewed the research behind CalmLean.

He recommends the formula to anyone who wants to lose weight quickly and safely without suffering from harsh stimulants.

When I tested CalmLean for 30 days, I felt:

More energized with no feelings of jitters.

Less hunger between meals made it easier to follow a low-carb diet.

Faster fat loss, especially around my belly and waist.

Overall, I lost 3 lbs. after taking CalmLean for 30 days, which is impressive for a stimulant-free weight-loss pill.

CalmLean comes with a 100% satisfaction, 67-day, money-back guarantee, so you can try it risk-free and see whether it’s right for you.

Click here to visit the official CalmLean website and learn more about how it will help you lose weight.

5: Instant Knockout Cut

Fifth place on my list of the best weight loss pills for men is Instant Knockout Cut.

Instant Knockout Cut is a fat-burning supplement that was made to help professional boxers, athletes, and MMA fighters get lean and shredded fast.

The makers say it will speed up fat loss, boost energy levels, and control cravings.

Instant Knockout is very transparent about the ingredients in Cut and lists them all on the packaging along with their exact dosages:

As all of the ingredients in IK Cut are found in the other weight loss pills on my list so I’ll briefly touch on the main benefits below:

All of the ingredients in Instant Knockout Cut are backed by solid research, and customers seem impressed.

Several pro athletes use Cut to get in shape before a fight, including MMA fighter Diego Sanchez and renowned MMA coach Greg Jackson.

It’s also popular with regular guys looking for the best weight-loss pill to use when exercising.

When I tested Cut for 30 days, I noticed the following:

A big boost to my energy levels helped me push myself harder during workouts.

Faster recovery and less fatigue after heavy compound exercises like squats and bench presses.

Less hunger between meals, which helped me stick to my low-carb diet.

By the time I used Cut, I was already pretty lean, but it did me burn off 4 lbs. of stubborn fat in 30 days and helped me get shredded, so I think it’s a great product.

I’d say this is a good choice if you plan to do intense workouts and want to get ripped.

Click here to visit the Instant Knockout website and order your supply of Cut today.

Best Weight Loss Pills for Men: Recap

Losing weight and getting in shape can be a real struggle, but thanks to these supplements, it doesn’t have to be.

The weight-loss process is much easier when you have more energy and a suppressed appetite.

Here’s a quick recap of each product:

PhenQ: Best Overall PrimeShred: Hardcore fat burner Hunter Burn: Good choice for men over 40 CalmLean: Best stimulant-free fat burner Instant Knockout Cut: Best for athletes and intense workouts.

I found all the products on this list effective, but if I could recommend just one as the best weight loss pill for men, it would be PhenQ, as you can really feel it working and see results fast.

Plus, it comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it risk-free and get your money back if you’re unhappy.

Click here to visit the official PhenQ website and learn more about how it will help you lose weight and get in shape.

