16 Greatest Physiques of All Time
Some of the best bodies we've ever seen.Read article
Some of the best bodies we've ever seen.Read article
Cut these foods out from your diet—now and forever.Read article
These girls with muscles may inspire more than the muscular men out there.Read article
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
Protein can be a little like sex: Sometimes you want it fast; sometimes you want it slow. And sometimes a mix is even better. Casein is the fraction of milk protein that clumps after you consume it, delivering amino acids into your system more slowly and for longer periods of time. in other words, casein is a long romp compared with whey’s quick bang.
Casein protein continues to deliver amino acids for at least a couple of hours longer than whey protein when taken in equal supplemental doses (a little more than 20 grams). For this reason, it was once believed that taking casein was best as a meal replacement and also before bed.
More recent research, though, shows that a mix of casein and whey around workouts might be even more efective than either alone. While casein is still the best option before bed and other times when you want aminos to last in your system longer, you can benefcially use casein around workouts too. Just mix it with an equal portion of whey, or get in a whey-casein blend to help maximize muscle building.
Mixing and matching afords you diferent ways to take advantage of all casein’s benefts.
Optimum Nutrition Platinum Tri-Celle Casein
Calories: 150
Protein: 30g
Carbs: 4g
Sugar: 2g
Fat: 1.5g
Contains pure, instantized casein.
Get Optimum Nutrition Platinum Tri-Celle Casein at the Muscle & Fitness Store >>
Calories: 120
Protein: 24g
Carbs: 4g
Sugar: 0g
Fat: 1.5g
Slow-digesting for overnight cruise control.
Get Dymatize Elite Casein at the Muscle & Fitness Store >>
Get Muscle-Pharm Combat Powder at the Muscle & Fitness Store >>
Get Universal Casein Pro at the Muscle & Fitness Store >>
Calories: 160
Protein: 25g
Carbs: 13g
Sugar: 2g
Fat: 1g
Contains aminos and herbs for night recovery.