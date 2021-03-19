These days, there are many different forms of vitamin supplements available to choose from, but it comes time to make a decision how often have you asked: Is one method of vitamin usage better for your body than another?

It just might be!

Vitamins are considered “essential” because the body either doesn’t produce them or produces them in small quantities. Being responsible for many bodily functions like growth, hormonal balance, and immunity, many dietitians recommend most vitamins be obtained through food sources; but that isn’t always possible. This is where supplementation can help fill the missing gaps in your vitamin needs.

So, whether you’re looking to safeguard your immune health, quell a nutrient deficiency, or give your energy levels a boost, investing in vitamins can help meet those goals.

Here are some great (and convenient) ways to up your vitamin levels today!