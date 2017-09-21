16 Greatest Physiques of All Time
Jason Alvear always knew a life of eating. Coming from a Latino family, food was always a part of get-togethers. From a very young age, Jason struggled with weight issues. He found some initial success when trying to lose weight after high school – but his motivation was losing weight for someone else, not himself. When he suffered his first heartbreak, the weight came back with a vengeance.
Instead of resigning himself to his weight struggles, Jason found the motivation to make a change for himself, not to appease someone else’s expectations. Watch his story below to see the amazing results.
Jason's AMAZING 125 Pound Weight Loss – TRANSFORMATION
Jason Alvear was overweight from a young age & throughout his teen years. Unable to find love & convinced his weight was the reason, he initially lost weight hoping to find a girlfriend. And he did. But feeling like he achieved what he was after, the motivation was lost. A bad breakup left him heartbroken & overweight once again. Learning he had to love himself first, Jason has now lost over 120 pounds.**SHARE to inspire**
Posted by Quest Nutrition on Wednesday, September 13, 2017
