With brain fog, dark circles and a slight caffeine addiction, I am sad to report I am one of the 70 million Americans who struggle with sleep.

Well, I was. I once struggled. Not anymore.

These days I get 7-9 hours of quality rest and don’t “need” coffee to survive.

Before I tell you how Inno Supps Night Shred Black helped make sleep my best friend instead of my arch-enemy, let me give you a little backstory you can probably relate to.

Sleep issues have plagued me for as long as I can remember. I even have a scar on my lip from one of the many times I REFUSED to put on my jammies as a kid and was running away from my mom and fell face first into the corner of a table.

And remember nap time in kindergarten? Nope, not me. Even at the age of five, I stared at the ceiling with thoughts racing.

Not much has changed over the years. Of course, my reasons for not being able to fall asleep are different. As an adult, I desperately wanted to go to bed – I just couldn’t fall asleep.

And my racing thoughts were still there. They just shifted from wondering if I’d be able to play with my best friend after school to analyzing that romantic relationship I probably shouldn’t be in or if I put my clothes in the dryer.

Nonetheless, I always thought sleepless nights were just something I would have to live with forever… until I found Inno Supps Night Shred Black.

Over the years, I have tried dozens of sleep aids. I won’t go as far as saying nothing has worked. I’ve taken many products that have made me drift off faster and stay asleep longer. But the issue with all of them is that I woke up with a headache and sluggish or groggy until at least noon.

So when I stumbled across an ad for Night Shred Black by Inno Supps, I was skeptical. I mean, how different could it be from all the other sleep aids on the market?

Let’s dive in …

What is Inno Supps Night Shred Black? How Is It Different From Other Sleep Aids?

According to the company webpage, Night Shred Black contains ingredients that give you natural sleep support. Three vegan capsules, taken about 30 minutes before bed, combine multiple ingredients that…

Prime the body for extreme relaxation.

Get you into deep REM sleep faster.

Help you stay asleep longer.

Give the body a metabolism boost to maximize fat burn.

Wait a second? Fall asleep faster, sleep better and burn more fat? Now that’s a claim I haven’t heard from most of the sleep aids I’ve tried in the past…

Considering I’m trying to kick things up a notch for summer and certainly don’t have time to exercise more than I already do, this really piqued my interest.

But this is a pretty big claim. How can I burn more fat while sleeping? As a former TV news journalist, the researcher in me decided to do some digging to see if this is possible – or just some scam.

Who is Inno Supps & What’s In Inno Supps Night Shred Black?

My first step in investigating was researching both the company and the product ingredients.

Night Shred is created by Inno Supps, a leader in the supplement space committed to creating products that contain proper doses of patented and clinically proven natural ingredients.

Every capsule of Night Shred Black is manufactured in the United States with ingredients of domestic and international origin in a state-of-the-art, Good Manufacturing Practices certified facility under the most sterile, strict and precise standards.

Okay, they passed my first test. Inno Supps seems to be a safe, reliable and solid company.

Now let’s get to those ingredients in Night Shred Black and what SCIENCE says about how they can provide better sleep (and potentially burn more fat.)

Zylaria™ – This is said to be the most revolutionary and cutting-edge sleep-inducing ingredient in the entire ingredient profile. I’ve not seen it in any of the other sleep aids I’ve tried, so this one really had me digging.

Zylaria™ has some pretty impressive research that claims it can naturally promote your body’s production of GABA and supports:

A better overall mood

Improved sleep

Increased relaxation

Sedative and calming effects

GABA – GABA is a chemical produced in the brain that helps reduce anxiety and relaxes nerves. Some people don’t naturally produce enough GABA and need to supplement for a boost. Night Shred Black claims that the GABA in their Nighttime Recovery Complex will provide relaxation and zen before bed. From my research, scientists agree that GABA does indeed help relax nerves.



Chamomile – This flower is great for relaxation, prepping your body for a peaceful night’s rest and is widely known as a mild tranquilizer and sleep-inducer.

Passionflower Powder – The compounds in passionflower are shown to have calming effects and are often used as a natural remedy for insomnia and anxiety.

Valerian Root Powder – This is a widely used ingredient in many sleep supplements and is known as “nature’s valium.” Research concludes that it can help some experience a mild hypnotic effect that supports achieving deep, restful sleep. There is also some evidence that valerian is an effective fat burner.

Conjugated Linoleic Acid complex (CLA)- goFAT® – This type of omega-6 fatty acid is thought to trigger a series of chemical reactions that stimulate fat-burning in the body. It’s even been shown to help reduce weight and body fat in people without any additional changes in lifestyle or eating habits.

Grains of Paradise (Paradoxine®) – This ginger-related spice has been studied and thought to assist your body in the efficient breakdown of fat. It is also said to help boost the metabolism by stimulating the body to produce more brown adipose tissue.

L-Carnitine, L-Tartrate – This combo is widely known to help enhance fat burn and provide immune support. LCLT also has a lot of research that states it’s excellent for exercise recovery and athletic performance.

5-hydroxytryptophan (5-HTP) L-Tryptophan – 5-HTP works in the brain and central nervous system by increasing the production of serotonin, which is the “happy chemical” that can affect sleep, appetite, body temperature, and mood.

Melatonin – This popular sleep supplement doesn’t need much of an introduction. It’s in most sleep aids for good reason. Studies suggest that melatonin supplements may help people with disrupted circadian rhythms, and those with low melatonin levels fall asleep faster and sleep better.

Does Inno Supps Night Shred Have Any Side Effects?

Of course, everyone will react differently to the herbs found in Inno Supps Night Shred Black, but personally, the only “side effects” I experienced were some pretty crazy dreams!

I don’t dream very often, but almost every time I’ve taken Night Shred Black, I have experienced vivid dreams!

Considering dreams typically occur during REM sleep (the deepest sleep stage), I see this as a good thing. I’m not just sleeping 7-9 hours; I am actually getting really good deep sleep.

Does Inno Supps Night Shred Black Work?

I wasn’t sure the first couple of nights I tried it. But I had also worked out a little later in the day than I should have, so I wasn’t ready to write it off.

Plus, even though Night Shred Black does get to work right away to stimulate GABA production, curb cravings and boost metabolism, I know that with any supplement, real results only come with consistent use.

By the third time I took Night Shred Black (and every night since), I can say without any bias that it really did help me fall asleep faster – even on the nights when work deadlines had my mind racing, and my new relationship was causing my “anxious attachment” to surface.

Not only that, I woke up refreshed and shocked to see my sleep score was over 90%… which is unheard of for me.

Night Shred Black has also worked for every person I’ve suggested trying it – even those typically sensitive to melatonin.

But what about that other claim? The one that says it can help us burn more fat?

That’s still TBD for me, but there are dozens of reviews from people that have been consistently taking Night Shred Black that say it did indeed help them shed pounds:



“Night Shred Black is OUT OF THIS WORLD! I’ve never slept better and felt so

relaxed before bed. The added Zylaria in it really is something else.

I’ve also lost about 6.5 pounds in the last month.” -Michelle H.

CONCLUSION

Since not being able to fall asleep or stay asleep has caused me misery for years, and I’ve tried almost everything on the market – I consider myself somewhat of an expert on the topic of “sleep” and sleep aids.

Night Shred Black is the only thing that has consistently worked for me and will forever be a nighttime staple. I even subscribed for a bottle a month which dropped the price quite a bit.

